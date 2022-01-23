ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You’re not a failure. How to get past a setback and back in the game

By Linda Wawrzyniak
Fast Company
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOften when we fail at something, we either try again futilely, freeze up, or quit in frustration. Our hearts race, our minds can be burdened with doubt, and our spirits can be defeated. This happens with endeavors as big as starting a business or as small as trying to hit a...

www.fastcompany.com

Lifehacker

Try This Game If You're Already Too Good at Wordle

Are you too good at Wordle? Of course you are. You know all the strategies: which words to guess first, which vowels to test right out of the gate. You’re probably sick of embarrassing everyone on Twitter with all your green squares. If Wordle feels too easy these days, you might want to try its twisted cousin, Absurdle.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

5 ways to set winning goals–and stick to them

The New Year is an opportune time for leaders to establish company and employee goals for 2022. But while many of us are jazzed in January to set goals for the year, this excitement can quickly fade come February as the day-to-day work grind sets in. Goal setting is an essential part of work, and as leaders, it is important to carve out time with your employees to set goals and put systems in place to measure progress throughout the year.
ECONOMY
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
92.9 The Game

Will MLB get a deal done?

Will the Atlanta Braves be able to sign Freddie Freeman? Will Major League Baseball play 162 games this year? What is the big hold up in the MLB negotiations?
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Bard
Person
Sting
The Independent

Column: Baseball harmed itself more than Bonds ever did

Whatever harm Barry Bonds did to baseball pales in comparison to the damage baseball inflicted on itself both at the time and since. So say what you will about the steroids era, at least the games were still worth watching.You can’t say that about baseball today, assuming it’s even available on a TV set where you live. The sport’s popularity is buckling faster than the knees of a hitter fooled by Clayton Kershaw's curveball. The national audience for last season’s World Series — roughly 12 million viewers — was less than half what it was barely two decades ago. A...
MLB

