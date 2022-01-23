ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Community and GLOW star lands next movie role in action-comedy

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity and GLOW star Alison Brie is heading into the jungle for her next project, after landing a major role in new action-comedy movie Freelance. The Hollywood Reporter writes that the actress has joined John Cena in the film, which is directed by Taken and District 13's Pierre Morel....

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Insanity Is Subjective’: Lady Gaga and Jake Gyllenhaal Dive Deep Into Losing Themselves in Roles

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) and Jake Gyllenhaal (“The Guilty”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors, presented by Amazon Studios. For more, click here. Lady Gaga hasn’t added “movie critic” to her résumé yet — but she can’t help raving about Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest film, “The Guilty.” When she sees Gyllenhaal at our photo shoot for Actors on Actors, her praise is as effusive and passionate as fans who’ve watched her recent red-carpet run-ins might expect. “It was phenomenal,” Gaga says about Gyllenhaal’s 2021 Netflix film. “My heart was pounding out of my chest.” Gyllenhaal plays a...
MOVIES
Variety

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Outrage: We’re ‘Consulting Dwarfism Community’

Disney has issued a response over its upcoming live-action “Snow White” remake following criticisms made by Peter Dinklage. The “Game of Thrones” Emmy winner blasted the Disney remake during an interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, calling out the fairytale’s “fucking backwards” depictions of dwarfs. “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” a spokesperson for Disney said in a statement to Variety. “We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.” The...
MOVIES
Variety

Jim Parsons Feature ‘Spoiler Alert’ Adds Four, Including ‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski (EXCLUSIVE)

“Spoiler Alert,” a new feature led by Jim Parsons from Focus Features, has added four stars to its ensemble cast. Antoni Porowski of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” Tony award winner Nikki M. James (“The Book of Mormon”), Jeffery Self (“Search Party”) and Bill Irwin (“Rachel Getting Married”) have all joined the project directed by Michael Showalter. Having just wrapped principal photography in New York, the film is based on Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words.” It charts the emotionally turbulent 11-month journey of Ausiello’s former partner Kit, from his diagnosis with...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Red One’: Chris Evans To Star Opposite Dwayne Johnson In Amazon’s Holiday Action-Comedy From Director Jake Kasdan

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans (Avengers franchise, Defending Jacob) is set to star opposite Dwayne Johnson in an upcoming holiday event film from Amazon Studios. The film, which is currently titled Red One, aims to shoot this year. It is a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre. Plot specifics are under wraps. The project stems from an original story by Seven Bucks Productions’ President of Production Hiram Garcia that Amazon Studios landed after a competitive bidding war last year. Jake Kasdan (Jumanji franchise) is directing from a screenplay by Seven Bucks Productions’ frequent collaborator Chris...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Brie
Person
Pierre Morel
Person
John Cena
Person
Dave Franco
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: ‘Scream’ Star Jenna Ortega on Her New School-Shooting Drama ‘The Fallout’

At age 19, Jenna Ortega is already one decade into her career. The actress — who rose to prominence playing Young Jane on The CW’s dramedy Jane the Virgin, followed by roles in You and Yes Day — stars in two movies out in January, Paramount’s Scream reboot, the first hit of 2022, and The Fallout (premiering Jan. 27 on HBO Max), which follows two teenage classmates navigating grief after surviving a school shooting. The Hollywood Reporter‘s review of the latter — one of the most talked-about films out of SXSW last year — praised Ortega for her “beautifully nuanced”...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mortal Kombat’ Sequel in Development With ‘Moon Knight’ Writer Jeremy Slater

New Line is ready for round two of Moral Kombat. The studio has hired screenwriter Jeremy Slater to pen a sequel to the 2021 video game adaptation, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Mortal Kombat debuted simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2021 and earned $83.7 million globally. According to HBO Max, which does not release viewership data publicly, it has been among the streaming service’s top feature films. Mortal Kombat is based on the seminal 1992 arcade fighting game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. It centers on a tournament gathering the...
MOVIES
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena Set For New Movie With GLOW Actress

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is set to star with GLOW actress Alison Brie in a new action-comedy movie. Cena and Brie will team up for “Freelance” from director Pierre Morel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Filming is scheduled to begin later this month in Colombia. The script,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Speedboat Heist Movie ‘Cut & Run’ for New Republic

Jake Gyllenhaal is attached to star in and produce Cut & Run, a heist thriller from Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer’s New Republic. John Glenn (Eagle Eye, Law Abiding Citizen) is behind the spec script, which was picked up in a competitive situation by New Republic. The logline for the project reads: “A group of thieves using high-powered speedboats to rob superyachts steal the wrong thing from the wrong group of people.” Gyllenhaal will produce through his Nine Stories Productions, along with Oliver, Fischer and Glenn. Cut & Run is the latest partnership for Gyllenhaal and New Republic, having worked together on the upcoming Universal title Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay. New Republic and Nine Stories are also teaming up on an adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s graphic novel Oblivion Song. Glenn, who is currently adapting The House on Hoarder Hill for Sam Raimi and WIIP Studios, is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Sloane Offer. Gyllenhaal, who is repped by WME and Goodman Genow, was last seen in Netflix thriller The Guilty and will be back on the big screen April 8 with Ambulance. Upcoming projects include STX title The Interpreter.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Film Star#Freelance#Peacemaker#Brie
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Live-Action Criticisms (Exclusive)

Disney on Tuesday responded to recent harsh criticisms made by Peter Dinklage about the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. The Emmy-winning Game of Thrones star was a guest on Monday’s episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where he blasted the announced film based on the 1937 animated classic. After noting the casting of West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler, Dinklage told Maron: “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs....
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Downton Abbey creator teases feel-good movie sequel

Downton Abbey is known for invoking the warm, fuzzy feeling of nostalgia that we all love about period dramas, and creator Julian Fellowes has assured us that we can expect the sequel movie to be no different. Downton Abbey: A New Era sees the Crawley family, their entourage and friends...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

M. Night Shyamalan on ‘Servant’ Season 3 and Casting Dave Bautista to Lead His Next Film

M. Night Shyamalan is relieved that he gets to finish Servant on his own terms. The Apple TV+ psychological thriller series was recently renewed for a fourth-and-final season, allowing the filmmaker to fulfill the vision he outlined years ago. For a writer-director whose career is defined by his memorable endings, it was always a bit of a risk to tackle a story on a medium that doesn’t guarantee anyone a proper conclusion, but risk-taking has always been a part of Shyamalan’s creative process, especially once he mortgaged his home to fund his 2015 thriller, The Visit. After that $5-million gamble...
MOVIES
brooklynvegan.com

Kendrick Lamar & South Park creators teaming to produce new live action comedy movie

Kendrick Lamar and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are teaming up to produce a new live action comedy by Wonder Showzen's Vernon Chatman. Dave Free, who is a partner with Lamar in production company pgLang, is also one of the film's producers. Here's the plot synopsis via Deadline: "The past and present come to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his."
MOVIES
CharlotteObserver.com

Crypto Looks for Starring Role in Movie Business

As digital coins become more accepted, film producers are turning to crypto as a way of raising funds for their films. Laura Adams, a personal finance and cryptocurrency expert with Finder, said cryptocurrency is an innovative way to finance a film. A Piece of the Profits. "You need to promote...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy