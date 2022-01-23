ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State COVID-19 testing event in Jefferson City on Sunday

By Ben Fein
 5 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is set to host a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The event will be located in the American Legion parking lot in Jefferson City on Tanner Bridge Road.

No pre-registration or appointment is required for the drive-thru event, however the state said an ID will speed up the process.

PCR tests will be used at the community event and with results will be delivered with a phone call or email within 72 hours.

This comes as the state reported 61,952 cases over the past seven days according to its website .

At the same time, the positivity rate in the state continues to climb as it is up 1.5% within the past seven days up to 35%.

The demand for testing remains high in Missouri, as 188,012 PCR tests were administered in the state over the past seven days.

The state will also host a free COVID-19 community testing event in Columbia on Jan. 25, in the Mizzou North parking lot along Business Loop 70.

The post State COVID-19 testing event in Jefferson City on Sunday appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

