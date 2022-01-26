ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is today's Wordle 218 answer?

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

For many of us, Wordle has only been in our lives for a few weeks and it is already hard to imagine what life was ever like without it.

Imagine waking up and not seeing a ton of green, black and yellow squares on your Twitter timeline, knowing that a five-letter word is just out there, waiting for you to find it? The horror.

Thankfully, we don't live in a reality like that and Wordle, the word game created by Brooklyn-based developer Josh Wardle, continues to be a global viral success and today's word will is a tricky little number.

Spoiler the answer to today's quiz (Sunday 23rd January 2022) is just ahead.

The answer is 'Crimp' - which is guaranteed to give some of you flashbacks to the 1990s.


Crimp as defined by the dictionary is to: "compress (something) into small folds or ridges." This is usually done on pies, on wires or even in hairdressing. It is also a tool used in angling.

Didn't manage to guess today's answer?

Don't worry there's always tomorrow so get studying that dictionary so you can show off in front of your friends.

