Vikings sports are back

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
Last Friday, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. It turns out his replacement might very well be Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Ravens are targeting Macdonald as their next defensive coordinator. A deal is expected to...
After more than a month without a game, the Viking basketball teams returned to the court to face the Darrington Loggers on Jan. 22. Three games all went in favor of the home team with Girls Varsity controlling the entire way to a crucial 50-34 victory. On the JV side...
In the standings, the North Branch boys basketball team was listed as having lost two games in a row, but that stat was deceiving. Despite losing to #5-ranked Princeton and then falling to #9-ranked Simley, the Vikings were feeling pretty good about keeping pace with their toughest opponents of the season and justifying their own high ranking, which only slipped to a #10 ranking.
COVID-19 cancellations are back. Although some restrictions were loosening this year following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2020, some of the annual festive and athletic events that returned are facing cancellations again as the new Omicron variant surges. As information on the virus develops, major events have gone on hiatus amid precautions.
Here, a roundup of some of the events that were scheduled for the rest of the year that are now postponed or canceled due to COVID-19.
(Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 edition) Rhea County High School Golden Eagle senior kicker/punter, Luke Miller, and junior linebacker, Drew Fisher, were named to the Tennessee Football Coaches Association (TNFCA) Class 5A All-State Team on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Miller made the list as “Kicker,” as he performed kickoff duties for...
Three of Westerville North’s five girls wrestlers muscled into the statewide rankings in January, and each took a different route.
Junior Melania Szawranskyj, who was ranked third at 130 pounds by American Women’s Wrestling, is in her fifth year as a wrestler and, until this season, was the Warriors’ only girl competitor.
With the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers set to face off this Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, some local businesses are scoring big as fans gear up for the rivalry showdown.
Chase Irle and Alex Lord break down the Hawks fifth straight win and what it means for the team moving forward. They also discuss Lee Smith’s parting words regarding Arthur Smith. Do the Falcons have the right man leading the way?
Just a week ago, the Baltimore Ravens made the surprising decision to move on from defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. The two sides mutually agreed to part ways even though Martindale still had a year left on his contract. Rather than split up following the 2022 season, they decided to make a move this offseason.
The Super Bowl is coming up, and of course the Vikings won't be there — but they did make some news this week. With more on that, host Cathy Wurzer was joined by Wally Langfellow, founder of Minnesota Score magazine and co-host of the "10,000 Takes" sports talk show, and Eric Nelson, the other host of "10,000 Takes" and the Minnesota Vikings reporter for CBS Sports Radio’s "Eye on Football."
The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills executive Joe Schoen as their new general manager earlier this month. And while Schoen is still trying to find a head coach for his team, he has poached a running back for his former one. On Thursday, running back Antonio Williams took to...
