China

China's Xinjiang registers 7-pct GDP growth in 2021

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleURUMQI, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region registered 7-percent...

The Independent

China 2008 vs 2022: Richer, stronger, more confrontational

China has undergone history-making change since the last time it was an Olympic host in 2008: It is richer, more heavily armed and openly confrontational.As President Xi Jinping’s government prepares for February’s Winter Olympics, it has greater leverage to exert influence abroad and resist complaints from the United States and other governments over trade, technology theft and its treatment of Taiwan, Hong Kong and China’s Muslim minorities.The economy is three times larger today. The ruling Communist Party is using that wealth to try to become a “technology power” and is spending more on its military than any country other...
CHINA
China condemns plans by Slovenia to upgrade Taiwan ties

BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic pressure on the island to force it into political concessions. Regarding the upgrading of relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China was "shocked by this and strongly opposed...
CHINA
Financial Times

China’s GDP growth slows as Covid restrictions and property woes hit demand

China’s gross domestic product grew at its slowest pace in 18 months in the fourth quarter as the government grappled with its most daunting economic challenges since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Gross domestic product expanded 4 per cent year on year, data from the National Bureau of...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

When is China’s Q4 GDP and how could it affect the AUD/USD?

Early Monday, the market sees the fourth quarter (Q4) GDP and annualized figures of December month Retail Sales and Industrial Production from the National Bureau of Statistics of China at 02:00 GMT. The data will be the key considering the dragon nation’s recent struggle amid the virus resurgence and financial...
RETAIL
China’s Q4 and 2021 GDP grow faster than expected

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s economy grew 4.0% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, faster than expected but its weakest expansion in one-and-half years, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday. Gross domestic product (GDP) had been forecast to expand 3.6% from a year earlier, according to a...
RETAIL
China's Hubei sets new GDP record

WUHAN, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- The gross domestic product (GDP) of central China's Hubei Province in 2021 surpassed 5 trillion yuan (about 787.6 billion U.S. dollars) for the first time, Wang Zhonglin, Hubei's governor said at the seventh session of the 13th Hubei Provincial People's Congress on Thursday. The figure...
ECONOMY
AFP

China shrugs off IMF warnings on zero-tolerance Covid approach

Beijing shrugged off IMF warnings about the economic impact of its aggressive anti-Covid policy, saying on Wednesday that China has achieved "significant results" and is a key driver of global growth. It might be time for Beijing to "recalibrate" its stance in order to ease pressure on global supply chains and economic growth, the fund's newly-installed first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath told AFP. But Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the country's "status as an important engine of global economic growth has not changed," adding that Beijing has achieved "significant results" in its economic rebound and boosting global economic recovery.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China and US in race to salvage ‘flying computer’ fighter jet

The US army is racing to retrieve its sunken F-35C fighter jet that crashed in the disputed waters of the South China Sea during a “landing mishap” earlier this week.Experts say the US will face a major setback in the race between the world’s two superpowers if China finds the jet first.It was flying over the international waters, which Beijing claims as its own territory, when it crashed while attempting to land on the USS Carl Vinson on Monday.The US navy said in a statement on Tuesday that it occurred during “routine operations”, injuring seven sailors, including the pilot, who...
MILITARY
WTO: China Can Place Duties on $645 Million in US Imports

GENEVA - The World Trade Organization on Wednesday handed a fresh victory to China, permitting it to place duties on $645 million worth of U.S. imports per year, in a long-running anti-dumping dispute with Washington. The United States is unable to appeal the decision. 'The deeply disappointing decision today by...
FOREIGN POLICY
China's declaration of itself as a developing country draws flak from across the world

Beijing [China], January 27 (ANI): China's declaration of itself as a developing country in the latest World Trade Organization's (WTO) trade policy review has drawn sharp criticism from across the world as it will enable China to get benefits from WTO, reported a Canada-based think-tank International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS).
CHINA
Fitch: Infrastructure investment to support China’s GDP growth in 2022

“China’s infrastructure fixed-asset investment (FAI) is likely to accelerate in 2022 to cushion a property investment slowdown and stabilize the economy,” said global rating giant Fitch during early Friday. Fitch also adds, “Total FAI may rise by low-single digits as infrastructure FAI picks up to mitigate the slowdown...
ECONOMY
Chinese shares close lower Friday

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed lower Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.97 percent, at 3,361.44 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.53 percent lower at 13,328.06 points. The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices came in at 818.9 billion yuan (129.16...
MARKETS
India's forex reserves rise by $2.22 billion to $634.96 billion

Mumbai [India], January 22 (ANI): India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves rose by $2.229 billion to $634.965 billion for the week ended January 14, 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. The forex reserves had declined by $878 million in the previous week. According to the RBI's Weekly Statistical...
MARKETS
S.Korea’s GDP growth at 11-year high in 2021 as exports boom

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s economy expanded at the fastest pace in 11 years in 2021 thanks to record exports, though a slowdown in capital investment cast a cloud over the outlook for growth this year. Tuesday’s data from the Bank of Korea showed gross domestic product (GDP)...
ECONOMY
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH

