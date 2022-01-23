ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK: The Kremlin is trying to get a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine | abroad

By Daniel Obrien
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the statement, Russian intelligence services are in contact with many Ukrainian politicians, including some former ministers and former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov. Azarov resigned in January 2014, amid large pro-European protests in the...

The Independent

UK ‘considering sending hundreds of troops to Eastern Europe’ amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

British military officials are reportedly deciding whether to send hundreds of troops to Eastern Europe after Washington asked the UK and other Nato allies to support member countries in the face of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. The US is said to want reassurances from the UK that it would help reinforce Nato’s eastern flank, from the Baltic states to Romania and Bulgaria in the south, by bolstering military presence. It comes after US president Joe Biden’s administration delivered its first written response to Russia’s security demands over the crisis on the border, including a rejection of Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
Erie Times News

Putin plans to crush liberty in Ukraine. Free World must unite to stop him.

Since Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine’s southeast flank in 2014, nearly 14,000 innocent Ukrainians have perished and more than a million have been displaced.  Now, the free world is watching with growing alarm as Russia amasses more than 100,000 well-armed soldiers at Ukraine’s border, awaiting the signal to unleash further bloodshed. What a terrible waste of human potential.   ...
POLITICS
AFP

Russian invasion of Ukraine would be 'horrific': Pentagon

The Pentagon said Friday that the destruction and human cost of a full-scale incursion by Russian forces into Ukraine would be "horrific," but that there was still time for diplomacy to avoid a war. "If that was unleashed on Ukraine, it would be significant, very significant, and it would result in a significant amount of casualties," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said. "And you can imagine what that might look like in dense urban areas, along roads and so on and so forth. It would be horrific, it will be terrible." Speaking alongside Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said conflict in Ukraine could still be avoided, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin amassing more than 100,000 troops along their shared border.
MILITARY
The Independent

Norway's PM says Russia build-up is `a sign of weakness'

Norway’s prime minister, whose country borders Russia and is a founding member of NATO, said Wednesday he believes it’s “a sign of weakness” that President Vladimir Putin has to express Moscow’s political views by an “extraordinary” military buildup.Jonas Gahr Støre said in an interview with The Associated Press that he calls it a sign of weakness because it’s at the negotiating table where issues that matter to people should be discussed, not by “that kind of military demonstration,” and by pursuing Russia’s interests where “the weapons will speak.”He said he thinks Putin’s demand now for guarantees — including that...
POLITICS
KXRM

US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

“There is no change, there will be no change,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Also not up for negotiation will be the U.S. and European response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, repeating the mantra that any such incursion would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

'Navalny' aims to make noise for imprisoned Russian leader

Within hours of Russian authorities officially adding Alexei Navalny to the country’s registry of terrorists and extremists, a new documentary about the imprisoned Russian opposition leader premiered at the Sundance Film Festival."Navalny” was dramatically added to the festival at the last minute, and announced just the day before it premiered virtually Tuesday evening at Sundance. Directed by Daniel Roher, the film was made with Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic, in late 2020 and early 2021 while he recuperated in Germany after an attempted assassination with nerve agent poisoning.Navalny has said the Kremlin was responsible, as have...
MOVIES
The Independent

Russia threatens retaliation if Ukraine demands not met

Russia warned Wednesday it would quickly take “retaliatory measures” if the U.S. and its allies reject its security demands and continues their “aggressive” policies, ratcheting up pressure on the West amid concerns that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine Russia has repeatedly denied it has any such designs, but the United States and its NATO allies are worried because Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border and launched a series of war games in the region. At the heart of the standoff are questions about Ukraine's future: Russia has demanded guarantees that NATO will never admit...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia map: Where could invasion take place and what is the situation along the border?

Russian president Vladimir Putin has dispatched more than 106,000 soldiers to the country’s border with Ukraine in a show of military might ahead of what international observers fear could be an invasion.Western leaders from US president Joe Biden to British prime minister Boris Johnson have cautioned Mr Putin against such a step, with the former saying on Tuesday: “There would be enormous consequences if he were to go in and invade... for Russia, not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but enormous consequences worldwide.”Mr Johnson likewise urged the Russian president not to follow the “path of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden planning to ‘maximise pain’ for Russia if it invades Ukraine

The United States is preparing a sweeping tranche of economic sanctions to “maximize pain in the Kremlin” if Russia invades Ukraine, The Independent has been told by a US government source. These could include blocking financial transfers from Russia’s three biggest banks, two additional sources said. Some 100,000 Russian troops are believed to have been deployed by Moscow to Ukraine’s border with Belarus. British armed forces minister, James Heappey, has said that Russian forces are already in Ukraine. Experts on the region said that an invasion was now more probable than not. The first US official quoted above said...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: De-escalate immediately, Nato warns Russia as it responds to Putin’s security demands

Nato has sent a letter today to Moscow in response to Russia’s list of security demands, the Western alliance has confirmed.Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have heightened ahead of what the West says is a potential takeover of more parts of Ukraine. Russian president Vladimir Putin and his government have insisted they have no such plans, despite reports of tens of thousands of Russian troops deployed to the border with Ukraine.Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels: “We call on Russia once again to immediately de-escalate the situation.“Nato firmly believes that tensions and disagreements must be resolved through...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden vows that US troops will not move into Ukraine as tensions with Russia rise

President Joe Biden assured reporters that US troops would not be going into Ukraine even as 8,500 American troops are placed on heightened alert. “There is not going to be any American forces moving to Ukraine,” Mr Biden told reporters at a store in Washington. Mr Biden made the remarks despite the fact that on Monday, the Pentagon announced that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin placed 8,500 troops on “heightened preparedness”. The president said that the forces were on high alert and are a part of a Nato operation.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the announcement was made...
MILITARY
The Independent

Netherlands, Ukraine take Russia to European rights court

The Netherlands and Ukraine argued Wednesday that a top European court should hear their cases that seek to hold Russia responsible for human rights violations in eastern Ukraine including the 2014 downing of a passenger jet that killed all 298 people on board.Lawyers representing the Dutch government told the European Court of Human Rights in the French city of Strasbourg that Russia had effective control over rebel forces in eastern Ukraine when Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014.The preliminary hearing into whether the Ukraine and Dutch cases against Russia are admissible opened amid soaring...
POLITICS

