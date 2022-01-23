ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Family ‘devastated’ after 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Manchester

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreater Manchester Police said no arrests have been made and a murder investigation is under way. A family has been “devastated” after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on Saturday night. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers attended reports of a teenager with stab wounds on Thirlmere...

850wftl.com

Mother arrested after stabbing children to death

A 37-year-old mother of two is now facing murder charges after she allegedly stabbed both of her children to death. Claudia Camacho Duenas of Glenwood Springs, Colorado was taken into custody on December 30th after neighbors contacted police after witnessing her stabbing her children. According to the report, Duenas repeatedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC New York

Woman Spits on 8-Year-Old NYC Boy After Spewing Slurs: Cops

Cops are looking for a woman who spewed antisemitic slurs and spat at an 8-year-old boy who was with two other children on a Brooklyn street Friday afternoon, officials say. The boy was standing in front of a building on Avenue P around 12:30 p.m. that day when the stranger walked up to him and the other kids and made the hateful comments. She spat at the 8-year-old before running off, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

38-year-old woman found stabbed to death inside Mansfield apartment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2022. The Mansfield Department of Police said officers responded to a Rowland Avenue apartment near West 4th Street on Sunday night just at around 6 p.m. for reports of a deceased person. According to police, a...
MANSFIELD, OH
The Independent

Couple jailed for killing nine-day-old baby who ‘had life shaken out of her’

A mother and father who caused the death of their nine-day-old baby have been jailed for a total of 18 years.Daniel Nolan, 30, was handed a 10-year sentence and Sophie Nash, 31, was jailed for eight years on Friday.The pair had been found guilty of causing or allowing the death of their nine-day-old baby Ava Grace, two counts of causing or allowing serious injury to her and child cruelty.Police were called by paramedics on 16 August 2017 after tiny Ava, then just eight days old, was reported to be unresponsive at an address in Nelson, Lancashire.Ava was taken to Royal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

Parents arrested after 1-year-old boy overdoses on fentanyl: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 1-year-old boy is recovering and his parents were arrested after the boy oversdosed last week after being exposed to fentanyl, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police say on Jan. 15 just before 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Kroll Way near Gosford Road for a baby […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Independent

Boyfriend and his mother charged after woman found dead in flat

A man and his mother have been charged after a woman’s body was found at a flat in Coventry.Marlene Doyle, 32, was found inside the property at Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, on Thursday.A post-mortem examination confirmed she died of injuries to her head, West Midlands Police said.Ms Doyle’s partner, Patryk Skupinski, 36, from Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, has been charged with murder.His mother, Hanna Skupinski, 57, also from Coventry, has been charged with assisting an offender. They will both appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said: “My thoughts remain with Marlene’s family who are understandably devastated by what has happened.“I’d encourage anyone who saw any suspicious in the area over the last week, or has any information to get in touch.”Anyone with information is urged to contact police through the Live Chat function on the force’s website or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Quote crime reference 20/147159/22.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pregnant woman, 24, jailed for life after stabbing boyfriend to death at New Year’s party

A pregnant woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death at a New Year’s Eve party while six children were in the flat has been jailed for life for his murder.Hannah Sindrey, 24, was convicted of the murder of 31-year-old Paul Fletcher at her flat in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, Essex Police said.She was sentenced at the same court on Friday and must serve at least 14 years and five months before she can be considered for parole, the force said.Prosecutor Christine Agnew QC told the trial Mr Fletcher took Sindrey’s phone, and one belonging...
PUBLIC SAFETY

