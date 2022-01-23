ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Witnesses report heavy gunfire at military base in Burkina Faso's capital; government denies army takeover

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Witnesses report heavy gunfire at...

US News and World Report

Explainer-Why Is Burkina Faso's Army Mutinying?

DAKAR (Reuters) - The West African nation of Burkina Faso hit international headlines on Sunday when machinegun fire rang out from barracks as soldiers demanded more support from their political and military leaders. Here's what you need to know. WHY SOLDIERS ARE MUTINYING. A spokesperson for the mutineers told journalists...
MILITARY
BBC

Burkina Faso: Moment military announces takeover on live TV

Watch the moment the military in Burkina Faso announced live on state television it had seized control. Speaking in French, troops said they had overthrown President Roch Kaboré with the aim of enabling the west African country to "fight for its territorial integrity, its recovery and its sovereignty".
POLITICS
The Independent

China blasts US over reports of withdrawing diplomatic staff

China on Wednesday expressed “serious concerns and dissatisfaction” with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China’s anti-virus regulations were in line with international treaties governing the treatment of diplomatic personnel and that the nation was “undoubtedly the safest country in the world at the moment.” China has pursued a strict “zero tolerance” policy toward outbreaks, including lockdowns of millions of people, travel bans, compulsory masking, mass testing and health surveillance by smartphone apps....
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Burkina junta faces worldwide criticism but wins popular support

Supporters of Burkina Faso's new junta rallied on Tuesday as the UN, France and the poor Sahel country's neighbours condemned its latest coup. It is the latest bout of political turmoil to strike Burkina Faso, which has had little stability since gaining independence from France in 1960.
POLITICS
