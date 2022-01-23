ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Platinum Games Sol Cresta comes to Switch next month

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSol Cresta, which is a sequel to the 1980 arcade shoot ‘em up, Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta, will be available on the Nintendo Switch and other systems next month. The news was announced...

mynintendonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nintendo Insider

Live-Action Game The Gallery Coming To Nintendo Switch

Aviary Studios has announced that its live-action video game The Gallery is coming to Nintendo Switch. Pitched as “a thrilling combination of hostage thriller and social drama with a dash of world film festival cinema aesthetic,” the story follows an art curator that is held hostage by a portraitist who threatens to detonate a bomb unless their demands are met. That centres upon two interactive narratives, with one set in 1981 (with a female protagonist) and another in 2021 (with a male protagonist).
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Kingdom Hearts Trilogy Arriving via Cloud for the Nintendo Switch Next Month

Square Enix has announced that their long-awaited Kingdom Hearts trilogy will be available for the Nintendo Switch on Feb. 10, 2022 via the cloud. In October 2021, Nintendo revealed that Sora, the main protagonist of Kingdom Hearts will be making his Super Smash Bros Ultimate debut as the last DLC character for the game. As such, it was only fitting to make Sora’s long-awaited arrival even more worthwhile by surprising fans with the announcement of the Kingdom Hearts trilogy coming to the Nintendo Switch via the cloud within the same presentation.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask is the Switch's next N64 game

Nintendo has officially confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask will be the next N64 game coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack lineup. One of the most beloved Zelda games from the series’ 36-year history, Majora’s Mask will be added to the Switch Online’s N64 library in February. Fellow Zelda classic Ocarina of Time is already playable via the service.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Video: The Cuphead Show is coming to Netflix next month

Studio MDHR, the developers behind the excellent 2D platformer Cuphead, has announced today that the animated show based on the video game, The Cuphead Show, will be airing on 18th February exclusively on streaming service, Netflix. To celebrate the announcement of a release date, Studio MDHR have shared the debut trailer which uses the same animation style as the video game. Studio MDHR has a busy year ahead as the long-awaited downloadable content for Cuphead will be coming to Switch and other platforms on 30th June.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Games#The Nintendo Switch#The Neo Classic Arcade#Platinumgames Inc#Platinumgames
nintendoeverything.com

Terraria announced as Europe’s next Switch Online Game Trial

Terraria will be offered as the next Nintendo Switch Online Game Trial in Europe, 505 Games has announced. Like all other releases in the program, those with an active subscription will have a chance to go through the full experience without any sort of limits. Terraria will be free in...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Best Month Ever! Coming To Nintendo Switch

Klabater and Warsaw Film School have revealed that Best Month Ever! is coming to Nintendo Switch. Supervised by Warsaw Film School vice-rector and The Witcher game series co-creator Maciej Szcześnik, the game has been developed as a collaboration between experienced developers and young Polish filmmakers. Set in the crazy...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

EGGLIA Rebirth, A Fantasy RPG From The Artists Behind Secret Of Mana, Comes To Switch Next Month

Fantasy RPG EGGLIA Rebirth will launch on Nintendo Switch on 10th February, it's been announced. The game is a new and improved Switch-specific version of EGGLIA: Legend of the Redcap, a smartphone RPG designed by Shinichi Kameoka and Koji Tsuda, the artists behind the Secret of Mana series' gorgeous art style. The new Switch version is said to have been "expertly optimised" for the console, throwing in updated visuals, graphics and mechanics, new content, new characters, and additional missions.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
cinelinx.com

EGGLIA: Rebirth Port Headed to Nintendo Switch Next Month

An RPG created by the artists of the Secret of Mana series will be ported to the Nintendo Switch next month. EGGLIA: Rebirth is an undated and optimized version of the mobile game EGGLIA: Legend of the Redcap. Developers said that Rebirth is enhanced with updated graphics and game mechanics in addition to “bags of new content” that include new characters and more than 50 missions and events. New mechanics include the freedom to roam around Egglia, balancing battle mechanics and items.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments is coming to Nintendo Switch next month

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 3rd, Frogwares has revealed. The game lets players step into the shoes of legendary detective Sherlock Holmes as they solve six cases involving murder, missing persons, theft, and more. Players can make use of Sherlock’s 14 extraordinary skills...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Rare celebrates Banjo-Kazooie launching on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

The legendary Nintendo 64 3D platformer from Rare, Banjo Kazooie, which was released to acclaim in 1998 is currently available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members. Now the Microsoft owned studio, which is part of Xbox Game Studios, have published a new article on their official blog by Rare designer Leigh Loveday who has written a few words about bringing the game to Switch which he said the team were “immensely pleased” about doing.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Monark demo now available for Nintendo Switch in the west

The intriguing Monark, which has been created by a number of developers who have previously worked on the Shin Megami Tensei series, have released a playable demo for the Nintendo Switch and it is currently available on the eShop in both North America and Europe. The JRPG has already been released in Japan and received a good review score of 30/40 in Famitsu magazine with two of the reviewers giving the game an eight and two giving it a seven. The western version of Monark is set to launch on 25th February, so not going to go now. If it sparks your interest then be sure to check out the demo on the Nintendo Switch eShop.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Japan: Latest Famitsu most wanted charts

Each week Famitsu readers are polled to find out which games they are looking forward to the most and each week it seems to be the next mainline Final Fantasy game from Square Enix which is, Final Fantasy XVI, for the PlayStation 5 console with the biggest lead. It should be mentioned that Kirby and The Forgotten Land just missed out on the top ten this week and was placed at No.11 with 194 votes. Here’s the Famitsu readers most wanted games for the week of 6th January to 12th January.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Dreamscaper Comes to Xbox Next Month

Announced just recently, the “Dream-like Roguelike” Dreamscaper will be heading its way to Xbox consoles on February 3rd. This will include support for Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Details on Dreamscaper Coming to Xbox. Ahead of its release, it was also confirmed that Dreamscaper will be...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Japan: Latest Famitsu review scores

The latest edition of the long-running Japanese gaming magazine, Weekly Famitsu, is now in the hands of subscribers and there’s a small amount of reviews in Issue 1730. Sadly it seems as neither games are really worth writing home about, but if you are interested they are both Switch games; The Company Man and Farm Together. Hopefully there will be a few more reviews in the next edition, which should be available for subscribers next Wednesday in the land of the rising sun.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Not Tonight 2 Coming Next Month

Not Tonight 2 is out to be the most political game of all time. Developed by PanicBarn and publishing label No More Robots, Not Tonight 2 looks to stand out from all of the AAA games that claim to not be political and stand for nothing. If you’ve played the...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

The Fox Awaits Me Hana Announced for Switch; Coming Next Year

COSEN has announced The Fox Awaits Me Hana for Nintendo Switch. This is a sequel of the visual novel The Fox Awaits Me originally released only in Korean for mobile. The Switch edition will be released in 2023, and English will be one of its supported languages. According to its...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is undergoing online maintenance today

Nintendo of America has confirmed this morning that the hugely popular Switch game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be undergoing online maintenance today. The maintenance is scheduled to happen from 4.30pm PT until 9pm PT which is 12.30am to 5am UK time. During this extended maintenance you will be unable to play any of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s online modes and the maintenance is apparently expected and standard, meaning that it is unlikely that there will be any surprises once it has finished.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy