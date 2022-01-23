Platinum Games Sol Cresta comes to Switch next month

Studio MDHR, the developers behind the excellent 2D platformer Cuphead, has announced today that the animated show based on the video game, The Cuphead Show, will be airing on 18th February exclusively on streaming service, Netflix. To celebrate the announcement of a release date, Studio MDHR have shared the debut trailer which uses the same animation style as the video game. Studio MDHR has a busy year ahead as the long-awaited downloadable content for Cuphead will be coming to Switch and other platforms on 30th June.
