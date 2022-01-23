Platinum Games Sol Cresta comes to Switch next month

The intriguing Monark, which has been created by a number of developers who have previously worked on the Shin Megami Tensei series, have released a playable demo for the Nintendo Switch and it is currently available on the eShop in both North America and Europe. The JRPG has already been released in Japan and received a good review score of 30/40 in Famitsu magazine with two of the reviewers giving the game an eight and two giving it a seven. The western version of Monark is set to launch on 25th February, so not going to go now. If it sparks your interest then be sure to check out the demo on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO