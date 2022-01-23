Wildcats fall in Sunflower Showdown after 2nd half KU rally

It just wasn’t enough for Kansas State in its 78-75 home loss to No. 7 Kansas Saturday afternoon.

The near sellout crowd wasn’t enough. Sophomore guard Nijel Pack’s transcendent performance wasn’t enough. The 17-point lead that K-State held early in the second half wasn’t enough. Leading 36:56 of a 40-minute basketball game wasn’t enough. Not Saturday. Not for K-State.

Instead, the Wildcats (10-8, 2-5 in Big 12 play) dropped their fifth one-possession game of the season, their fifth Big 12 game and their sixth-straight loss to arch-rival Kansas (16-2, 5-1).

“I think we’re a good team,” head coach Bruce Weber said. “We just didn’t make the plays when we had to… We’ve competed with the best teams, we’ve beaten some of the better teams. We just let an opportunity slip by.”

Pack scored 35 points on 12-of-18 shooting including going 8-of-12 from behind the arc. The sophomore went 7-for-7 to start the game, five of which were 3s.

“It was a great feeling,” Pack said. “My teammates found me early and I just got rhythm going. Everything I threw up just felt like it was going in. I could see it in the air. It just sucks, the way it ended. A magical day but we didn’t get the W so it doesn’t really last and it doesn’t really matter and nobody is going to talk about it. All that matters is the W at the end of the W.”

The 35 points was a career-high for Pack and were the most scored versus KU since Jacob Pullen’s 38 points on the way to a memorable Valentine’s Day victory in 2011.

“Pack was a first-team All-American today there's no doubt about that,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “He was great. He may have been the best guard in America today. He may have been and we may have had the best wing in America today.”

That wing Self spoke of was Jayhawk senior Ochai Agbaji, who ended the night with 29 points including six of the 9-0 run that Kansas closed the game with to clinch the win.

Self went to Agbaji down one with just eight seconds to play and the senior came through, giving the Jayhawks their first lead since the 16:52 mark of the first half, scoring on a tough layup over Wildcat sophomore Selton Miguel.

That basket was the culmination of a second half collapse for K-State that started with an 11-0 run not long after the Wildcats’ lead hit 17.

After shooting a 59.4% from the floor from the first 20 minutes, the Wildcats regressed to a much more pedestrian 45.8% in the first half which, with the lead K-State had built up, still should’ve been enough to weather Kansas’ second half spurts.

However, K-State was outrebounded by 22 in the game and allowed 18 offensive rebounds, 10 of which came in the second half.

Jayhawk senior center David McCormack had 15 rebounds, eight of which were on the offensive glass.

The combined effort of the four K-State big men who played in Saturday’s game (Davion Bradford, Kaosi Ezeagu, Ismael Massoud and Carlton Linguard Jr.) resulted in just three total rebounds all game.

“They pounded us on the glass,” Weber said. “It’s pretty simple. They just kept coming at us. They were determined.”

To make matters worse, K-State’s best rebounder and one of the best rebounders in the Big 12, senior guard Mark Smith, only had four.

“Some of it was their box-out,” Weber said. “McCormack, he’s been a good rebounder but not like that… Sometimes we were there and we still didn’t get them. There was one time where I think they got three-in-a-row and it was like, ‘Come on guys. Somebody’s got to find a way to get a rebound.’ (Smith’s) been so good and obviously he was special against Texas, but we needed him to step up and give us a little more something to help us be successful.”

In the first half, the rebounding edge wasn’t as severe but it hardly mattered because K-State played perhaps its best offensive half of the season, at one point shooting close to 70%.

In addition to Pack’s barrage, Markquis Nowell was something special. The junior had numerous acrobatic plays on his way to a 16-point outing.

Nowell and Pack had 33 of K-State’s 50 points at the half with five of Nowell’s six assists also coming in the first half.

Miguel had 11 points in the game, seven of which came in the first half.

Kansas had two players record double-doubles in Jalen Wilson (16 points, 10 rebounds) and McCormack (11 points, 15 rebounds). Christian Braun had 11 points.

Up next, K-State will face its fourth top 25 team in 10 days on Tuesday when they travel down to Waco to face No. 5 Baylor.

“It’s a long season,” Nowell said. “You don’t win one game, you don’t win a tournament, you don’t win at life in just one day. You’ve just gotta keep building and keep getting better everyday. I know our guys are going to use it as motivation like we should and down the road we are going to keep getting better and lock in on the little things.”

No. 7 KANSAS 78

KANSAS STATE 75

Kansas State (75)

Totals: 27-59 FG, 11-18 FT, 75 points

Nijel Pack 12-18 3-3 35, Markquis Nowell 6-14 3-3 16, Selton Miguel 4-10 3-4 11, Davion Bradford 2-3 0-0 4, Carlton Linguard Jr. 1-2 1-2 3, Luke Kasubke 1-2 0-0 3, Mark Smith 1-7 0-0 2, Kaosi Ezeagu 0-0 1-6 1, Ismael Massoud 0-2 0-0 0, Mike McGuirl 0-1 0-0 0.

Kansas (78)

Totals: 26-59 FG, 21-30 FT, 78 points

Ochai Agbaji 10-18 7-11 29, Jalen Wilson 5-8 5-6 16, David McCormack 4-10 3-4 11, Christian Braun 3-9 4-6 11, DaJuan Harris 2-5 2-2 7, Remy Martin 1-6 0-1 2, Mitch Lightfoot 1-1 0-0 2, Jalen Coleman-Lands 0-1 0-0 0.

Three point field goals made: Kansas 5 (Agbaji 2, Braun, Harris, Wilson), Kansas State 10 (Pack 8, Kasubke, Nowell)

Turnovers: Kansas 11, Kansas State 6