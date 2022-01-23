State wants to let your kid get vaxxed whether you want them to or not.

Newsom And Legislature Reach Agreement On Extra COVID Pay. (Sacramento, CA) — A new agreement between Governor Newsom and state lawmakers will restore COVID pay. The deal adds two weeks of sick supplemental paid leave for those who test positive for the virus, have symptoms, must isolate, or are experiencing side effects from the vaccine. Newsom and lawmakers were under intense lobbying by The Service Employees International Union to revive the sick supplemental law. SEIU president Bob Schoonover said many workers were facing “impossible choices” between illness, recovery, and putting food on the table. He added after advocating for their members and the wider public, “Governor Newsom and the legislators listened.”
