ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

State wants to let your kid get vaxxed whether you want them to or not.

KABC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, relentless meddler-in-your-rights legislator Scott Wiener knows better than you what’s good for you and your family–He is offering a bill that would let children 12 and older decide-potentially over parent’s objections- to get vaccinated. This...

www.kabc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

So Your Partner Won’t Let You Vaccinate the Kids. What Can You Do?

As more children are now eligible to receive the COVID vaccine, more and more parents who share custody of their children are fighting over whether their kid will get vaccinated. “One in every five cases hitting my desk these days includes a disagreement about giving the COVID-19 vaccine to children,” says California family law attorney Brent Kaspar.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Medical marijuana bill passes, heads to Mississipi governor

Mississippi lawmakers are sending their governor a bill that would create a medical marijuana program for people with serious medical conditions. If it becomes law, as anticipated, Mississippi would join the majority of states that let people use cannabis for medical reasons.The House and Senate on Wednesday both passed the final version of the measure, Senate Bill 2095. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves could sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature. He has not said what he will do, but legislators passed it by a wide enough margin to override a veto. The bill...
HEALTH
KABC

Why Are Progressives So Concerned About Non-Citizens, Rather Than Citizens??? NY, California Push For Free health Coverage For Non-Citizens

(Undated) — Democrats in California and New York are making a push to be the first states to provide taxpayer-paid free health care coverage to non-citizens. In California, Governor Gavin Newsom just proposed an expansion of Medi-Cal to provide universal access to health care coverage to all residents regardless of legal status. Meanwhile, a bill to make non-US citizens eligible for healthcare is advancing in the New York state Legislature. It has passed the Assembly’s Health Committee and is expected to proceed in the weeks ahea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Rice
Person
Scott Wiener
Popculture

2 Stimulus Checks This February? How It's a Real Possibility

After the Biden administration's Build Back Better legislation failed to pass the Senate, the Child Tax Credit payments that American families have been receiving were ended. Then it was proposed that citizens who are eligible could possibly receive two of the stimulus payments in February, which would make up for the lost payment from January. Now, it's been announced that families who received the Child Tax Credit payments can be paid the remainder of their money by making sure to note on their taxes the details sent to them in a letter from the IRS, which can be read up on here.
INCOME TAX
Washington Post

Kyrsten Sinema wants to know whether you’ve tried listening

“We need robust, sustained strategies that put aside party labels and focus on our democracy. Because these challenges are bigger than party affiliation. We must commit to a long-term approach as serious as the problems we seek to solve. One that prioritizes listening and understanding." — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), in a floor speech on Thursday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaxxed#Fringe#San Francisco#The Vaccine Work Group#Politico Com
KABC

At least someone is pushing back on the Cali healthcare takeover

Fong Talks Sense About Potential State Universal Healthcare. (Sacramento, CA) — A proposal in California could bring a Universal Healthcare plan to the state. Republican Assemblyman Vince Fong says that the state’s healthcare system needs to improve, but Universal Healthcare is not the way to go. He went...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KABC

More of the money you work hard for is going to people who aren’t working. Warning, this may #%$! you off.

Newsom And Legislature Reach Agreement On Extra COVID Pay. (Sacramento, CA) — A new agreement between Governor Newsom and state lawmakers will restore COVID pay. The deal adds two weeks of sick supplemental paid leave for those who test positive for the virus, have symptoms, must isolate, or are experiencing side effects from the vaccine. Newsom and lawmakers were under intense lobbying by The Service Employees International Union to revive the sick supplemental law. SEIU president Bob Schoonover said many workers were facing “impossible choices” between illness, recovery, and putting food on the table. He added after advocating for their members and the wider public, “Governor Newsom and the legislators listened.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
Wiscnews.com

FROSTMAN COLUMN: You decide whether you want politics in your buying decisions

“Let your fingers do the walking through the Yellow Pages!” This little ditty from days of yore encouraged folks to find businesses in the special section of the phone book. Such searching still happens each and every day, most often through your fingertips on a keyboard or screen. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KABC

Amidst Improving Numbers, Proposed Bill Will Require K-12 Students To Get COVID-19 Shots. Where’s The Science?

Proposed Bill Will Require K-12 Students To Get COVID-19 Shots. (Sacramento, CA) — State lawmakers will soon consider a bill to make COVID-19 shots mandatory for K-12 students. State Senator Richard Pan of Sacramento proposed the bill that removes a religious exemption but allows a medical exemption for vaccinations. Pan says that his bill is designed so schools can stay open and students, faculty, and staff can be safe from a viral outbreak. Assemblyman James Gallagher from Yuba City took to Twitter to voice his opposition to the bill, calling it an “unconscionable overreach into the family.”
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy