The Toronto Maple Leafs are off tonight, after beating the Anaheim Might Ducks on Wednesday in one of their most complete games of the year. The Toronto Maple Leafs are having a season for the ages, and I think it’s kind of sad how two very unlucky results in their last two playoff series have dulled what otherwise would be a crazy amount of fun and excitement. I myself am having an absolute blast, and I urge everyone to join me on the bandwagon.

NHL ・ 37 MINUTES AGO