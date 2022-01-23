4 Great Benefits of Rowing Machine Workouts

On Friday morning, a ribbon cutting took place for the new Holcomb YMCA in Spring. The new YMCA concept is the first one of its kind in the area. Phase 1 of the project consists of a unique and innovative indoor/outdoor design that is open and adaptable in all seasons and circumstances. The Holcomb Family YMCA is situated on the shores of the 100-acre Lake Holcomb on Imperial Promenade Drive, near Grand Parkway in the Falls at Imperial Oaks Development, located in Spring. He said Phase 2 calls for plans to add a pool, playground and splashpad. In Phase 3, which is a few years down the road, a full YMCA facility would develop. For more information, visit https://ymcahouston.org/locations/holcomb-family-ymca.

SPRING, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO