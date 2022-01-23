In Loving Memory of John Edward Rossi

Kevin Sommervold passed away on Jan. 2, 2022 from an unexpected heart attack. He retired as a mail carrier for the post office in 2018. He enjoyed delivering mail to his customers and getting to know them. Since retirement, he had been landscaping his backyard and enjoyed spending time watching the squirrels, birds, rabbits, raccoons and the occasional deer. He grew up on 40 acres in Battle Ground. He and his siblings loved playing “wagon train” in the woods. His mom would blow a whistle when it was time to come in. She passed away in November and I guess she blew the whistle for him to come home.

BATTLE GROUND, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO