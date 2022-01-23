In Loving Memory of John Edward Rossi

We lost the patriarch of our family, Dick Gilham, on January 17, 2022. Dick was born August 24, 1932, to Howard (Burt) and Emma (Tillie) Gilham in Belmont, Ohio. After graduating high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps and married his high school sweetheart, Pat Hayes. He served in the USMC until 1953. His service in the Marine Corps was a source of great pride to him. The next year he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Duty assignments ranged from Spain to Texas, from Vietnam to Ohio. In 1966 he was assigned to NORAD at Cheyenne Mountain. He and his family settled in Security, Colorado, and he was an active part of the community for over 50 years.
Comments / 0