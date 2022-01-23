ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Loving Memory of John Edward Rossi

Cover picture for the articleAnother year has passed without you. It has been 12 long years since we got the knock at the door that changed our lives forever. Life has never been the same and is often painful still to this day without you....

Chronicle

In Loving Memory: Norma Trainor: 1927-2021

The Lord called Norma Lee Trainor (Lane) peacefully home on Dec. 24, 2021. She was 94. Norma was residing at Heritage House, Memory Care, in Morton, Washington. Family was by her side often along with wonderful nurses who loved and cared for her. Norma was born and raised in Chelsea,...
WINLOCK, WA
In loving memory of Kevin Sommervold

Kevin Sommervold passed away on Jan. 2, 2022 from an unexpected heart attack. He retired as a mail carrier for the post office in 2018. He enjoyed delivering mail to his customers and getting to know them. Since retirement, he had been landscaping his backyard and enjoyed spending time watching the squirrels, birds, rabbits, raccoons and the occasional deer. He grew up on 40 acres in Battle Ground. He and his siblings loved playing “wagon train” in the woods. His mom would blow a whistle when it was time to come in. She passed away in November and I guess she blew the whistle for him to come home.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
In Loving Memory of Richard L. Gilham

We lost the patriarch of our family, Dick Gilham, on January 17, 2022. Dick was born August 24, 1932, to Howard (Burt) and Emma (Tillie) Gilham in Belmont, Ohio. After graduating high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps and married his high school sweetheart, Pat Hayes. He served in the USMC until 1953. His service in the Marine Corps was a source of great pride to him. The next year he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Duty assignments ranged from Spain to Texas, from Vietnam to Ohio. In 1966 he was assigned to NORAD at Cheyenne Mountain. He and his family settled in Security, Colorado, and he was an active part of the community for over 50 years.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
