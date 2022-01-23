21 fun photos of the royals showing off their sports skills

Prince Charles is channeling his inner child with his latest project—and we're sure his grandkids would approve. Last week on Instagram, the Prince of Wales announced the launch of a nature-inspired playground at the Dumfries House in Scotland. The post featured candids of the royal interacting with children as they explored the park, which, according to People, features a central play tower inspired by Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood treehouse at Highgrove House. Prince Charles wrote, "The new @DumfriesHouse playpark is now ready to welcome young adventurers! The playpark has been built as part of @theprincesfoundation’s commitment to championing the benefits of nature-based play and learning. The park is located on the Dumfries House estate in Ayrshire, Scotland, and is free to visit."
