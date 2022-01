It is a partly cloudy and cold morning across central Alabama as a cold front moves into the state. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. The cold front will move through by midday today, but this front will be mostly dry. It will be mostly cloudy with just a sprinkle or two through midday, and then we will become partly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. It will turn colder again with high temperatures in the mid 40s around 1 PM, and then they will fall the rest of the afternoon into the 30s.

