Deri Resigns from Knesset as Part of Plea Bargain, Remains Shas Chairman

Rival factions of Honduras' newly elected congress held duelling first sessions Tuesday, as a split in president-elect Xiomara Castro's party deepened two days before her swearing-in. Deputy Luis Redondo, who has the support of Castro and much of her leftist Libre party, took office as president of the Congress in the building that houses the legislative body. As promised in advance by the military high command, the session was attended by an escort of cadets from the armed forces in a show of recognition of Castro's authority. In parallel and via video link, rebel deputy Jorge Calix was also installed as head of Congress by his own loyalist faction, including 20 dissident deputies from Libre and most members of the right-wing National Party (PN) and the Liberal Party, opponents of Castro.

