Politics

Deri Resigns from Knesset as Part of Plea Bargain, Remains Shas Chairman

By David Israel
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShas Chairman Aryeh Deri on Sunday morning submitted his resignation from the Knesset, as part of a plea deal. Charged with tax offenses, is expected to plead guilty to the charges and pay a fine, but will likely avoid a kalon-disgrace being attached to his sentence which would keep him out...

www.jewishpress.com

