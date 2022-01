One of the most important pro-wrestling-related characters of all, is definitely Vince McMahon, WWE owner and CEO and creator of the world's number one pro-wrestling federation for that. which is now. In fact, Vince McMahon is responsible for exceptional creations such as Wrestlemania or the Attitude Era, two of the most important things that have ever happened in the history of pro-wrestling, with the Chairman of the company who, despite approaching 80 years very quickly, still does not seem to want to give up an inch on his commitments with the family company.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO