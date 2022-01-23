ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

It's good work if you can get a hobby

By Ginna Parsons
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

My 45-year working career has been varied and full. The first official paying job I held (after three years of mowing lawns) was in the summer of my 15th year when I worked as a janitor at my school stripping and waxing floors. That fall I started working full time as a disc jockey at a radio station. I also spun records at frat parties, high school dances, and in a local discotheque. After flunking out of college I started working in restaurants and fell in love with the industry. I loved it so much that I took a job managing one restaurant during the day and waiting tables at another at night. I couldn’t get enough.

My dictionary defines the verb “work,” this way – “…be engaged in physical or mental activity to achieve a goal.” But it’s never felt like work.

I eventually returned to college to finish my degree in Hospitality Management, though I still worked full time waiting tables. Every spare moment I was in the library reading restaurant trade magazines or staying up until early in the morning designing floorplans, kitchens, and menus. I was “eat up” with the restaurant biz (pun intended).

In 1987, I borrowed $25,000 and opened the first restaurant. In the early days I worked as a chef behind the line, after four years I moved to the front of the house, and eventually into the restaurant office. Since then, my work career has branched out from restaurant and bar ownership to newspaper columnist, book author, tour leader, television host, television producer, documentary film producer, and the founder of a couple of non-profits.

Though, as of today, I can now add theater owner and bowling alley owner to my jack-of-a-few-trades-and-master-of-none list. I have been a fan of movies all my life and – conservatively – have spent more than 10,000 hours sitting in movie theaters watching films over the course of my 60 years. During that time, there are probably periods in my youth when I dreamed of owning a movie theater, but I never really thought that would happen.

Many would scoff at that many hours over the course of six decades spent in a dark theater. My friends would probably never vocalize it, but I am sure many feel that such a practice is a total waste of time. But I don’t really hunt. I rarely fish, and I never play golf. I have friends who have spent way more time on golf courses than I have in movie theaters.

Unlike the time I have spent in movie theaters, I have rarely bowled. I certainly never expected to be the owner of a bowling alley, yet here I am. Also, in addition to the five restaurants and two bars we currently own, we’re about to add another restaurant and bar to the list.

There is no doubt that I have been helped in a major way along the course of this hodgepodge of a career. Sometimes it was a friend or mentor with a loan, other times it was good timing, many times it was providence. I am grateful for all of it.

Work is my pastime. Work is my fun. Someone once said, “When passion meets work, work becomes a hobby.” My knee-jerk reaction to that quote was to state that there was probably a time in my life when work seemed like work. Though I think I would have to go all the way back to mowing yards and waxing floors. Actually, there were two summers in which I worked on a landscape crew laying sod and on a construction crew installing insulation in attics. That was work. Hard work. So technically I haven’t really “worked” since the summer of 1982.

The new restaurant, bar, bowling alley, and theater are all set to open in Jackson this week. Opening a restaurant is stressful. The first two weeks are filled with thousands of moving parts, any of which can go wrong at any minute. The key to success in this business is management, management, management, whether it’s during a honeymoon period, or 34 years into a restaurant’s run. As stressful as openings are, they are also an opportunity to see a dream come true. When a restaurant, or bar, or theater, or bowling alley for that matter, opens, it’s a vision actualized and brought to life.

And it’s the vision of dozens of people. And it’s the hard work of hundreds of people. I’m typically the guy out front doing the dog-and-pony show, but there are scores of others making the wheels turn.

It’s funny how life takes us in directions we never thought we would head once we let go and let life happen. I have made thousands of mistakes in my life, maybe tens of thousands. Though one of the things I feel that I have gotten right is that I have been open to opportunity when it came knocking.

When I speak to students, I always try to reserve most of the time to field questions. I am almost always asked some form of the question, “What is the key to success?” After 40 years in this business and given some time and space with which to reflect, it seems the key to success in business – at least in my case – is simple: Support your co-workers. Do everything you can to delight your guests/customers/clients. Find every opportunity to say, “Yes.” Serve your community. Don’t screw anyone over. Take less of a deal if you must, but make the deal. Foster others' success. Surround yourself with people who are smarter and more talented, set the course, steer the ship, get out of their way, and give credit where credit is due. Finally, find something you’re passionate about and make it your career.

Oh, and one last thing, keep moving forward, learn from past mistakes, but don’t dwell on them. I like to sum that concept up in one word …

Onward.

Comments / 0

Related
nohoartsdistrict.com

How to Find a Hobby You Enjoy

There are enormous benefits to having a hobby in your life you enjoy. Whether you play Fantasy Football or a sport that’s your hobby, it doesn’t matter so much what the activity is. Instead, what matters is that you have something in your life outside of your career or responsibilities that gives you a sense of structure and improves your quality of life.
TENNIS
NRToday.com

Healthy hobbies families can enjoy together

Resolutions to get fit might garner the bulk of people’s attention come New Year’s Day. But resolution season also marks a great time for busy families to commit to spending more time together. Hobbies can bring people together, which makes them an ideal outlet for families who want...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
PopSugar

Goods News: You Can Now Shop Lisa Says Gah's Joyful Pieces at Nordstrom

Lisa Says Gah, the independent retailer known for its exuberant selection of clothes, can now be shopped at Nordstrom. Founder Lisa Bühler has carved her own niche in fashion with her eye-catching and highly spirited separates and accessories, which are sure to boost any mood. By joining the mega brand, Lisa Says Gah continues to widen its presence and reach a larger number of fashion enthusiasts.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling Alley#Television#Hospitality Management
Port Arthur News

JODY HOLTON — Snacks are good and can be good for you

Snacks are a good thing. I knew that would get your attention. Snacks often get a bad rap, and with good reason, folks seem to grab the first “fast to unwrap” thing they find and stick it in their mouth. This item is usually fried/salty/sugary/fatty, and that is...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Norwalk Hour

This Mask Can Help You Get a Better Night's Sleep

As an entrepreneur, you know the importance of a good night's sleep. You can't operate at your peak performance if you haven't slept well in a few nights, which makes it far easier to fall into decision fatigue or make mistakes. And yet, many entrepreneurs still struggle to sleep well. If the primary reason you can't get a good night's sleep is because you or your partner struggle with snoring, it's time to nip it in the bud. The Hupnos Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask can help.
PUBLIC HEALTH
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Charities You Can Feel Good About Supporting

I think that most of us try to be charitable where and when we can. Whether we’re donating our money or our time, we want to know that the charities we support are reputable and that the donations are going to the right people, not some millionaire CEO. There are a few Hudson Valley based charitable organizations that you can feel really good about giving your money or your time to. Organizations that really care about people or pets or whatever their cause may be. And the donations stay right here in the Hudson Valley. Here’s a list of my favorites.
HUDSON, NY
CBS Philly

Open For Business: En Arabesque Dancewear Owner Bringing Passion And Dance Products To Bucks County

PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS) — This week’s Open For Business feature will keep you on your toes. Eyewitness News takes you to En Arabesque Dancewear in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, where the owner’s passion for dancing bloomed into a business. In Perkasie, this lovely little shop of dancewear received its name after this position, but it got its passion from this current ballet instructor and business owner Kelli Yandolino. “That pink one was my tutu,” she said, “and that was my first tutu I ever wore when I was growing up.” Yandolino founded her dancewear store 17 years ago after realizing what she and her dancers...
PERKASIE, PA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Runner inspires family and friends to pursue healthy lifestyles

WREN – Darlene Reese was inspired by her sons to reinvigorate midlife by running and for some time now, she has motivated others to rediscover life and their abilities. “I’ve been running for seven years to get myself back into shape after (my son) Blake got me a treadmill,” she said. “I beat everybody’s odds in how I have persevered.”
FITNESS
959theriver.com

Junk Food You Can Eat And Feel Good About!

So how’s your eating habits? Have they changed much in the past two years because of the pandemic? Have you found yourself eating more junk food or snacking more? I’m not a huge junk food connoisseur, but we all slip up at least once in a while, right! I don’t do McDonald’s or Burger King, but Chipotle and Portillo’s do ring in once in a while. Not a big chips guy, but a chocolate chip cookie or a Triscuit w/ some cheese is a welcome nosh. Turns out some of the things you might think are not very good for you are actually not that bad. So here’s list of 25 Junk Foods That Are Actually Not So Bad. I think you may be surprised at some of them. Bon Appetite.
FOOD & DRINKS
Slate

My Friends’ Kid Is a Total Brat. Do I Have to Be Nice to Him?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. Two close friends of mine have a kid who’s kind of a brat. Forget “please” and “thank you,” he won’t even say hello to us. I tolerated this behavior when he was little, but he’s now 9, and my patience is wearing thin. I am an artist and (out of love for his parents, to be honest) I have over the years made special handmade gifts for this kid—a drawing of him as a favorite cartoon character, a glow-in-the-dark dragon sculpture—which are not even acknowledged, though his parents tell me that he likes them and gives them pride of place in his room. His parents think this is fine because they value “honesty” over the mere “lip service” of gratitude. I disagree, but they’re the parents, not me.
KIDS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

A Ripley Valentine’s Day YOUR way

Whether you love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day is around the corner (Monday, February 14). If this isn’t a favorite holiday of yours, here’s the year to change all that. This week’s column is all about celebrating love, whether you’re single or divorced (love yourself!), dating, or married. It’s 2022, and, ever since the quarantine, there are no “rules” anymore about celebrating a holiday on its actual day—or how to celebrate it. “Choose your own adventure” any day during the weeks surrounding February 14, making selections from this “menu” based on your personal schedule and operating hours for each place. You may wish to modify these suggestions depending on whether you’ll be celebrating with your friends, your family, your pets, or if you go solo. Since Valentine’s Day is on a Monday, when some of the restaurants mentioned are usually closed, be sure to check the hours for each place mentioned.
RIPLEY, MS
Isla Chiu

You Can Get Delicious Baked Goods in the Cleveland Area at Stick to Your Buns Bakery

I'm a sucker for a pun. So when I came across Stick to Your Buns Bakery in Westlake, Ohio, I had to go in and check out their baked goods. Their display was filled with tempting treats. If I had unlimited funds and no regard for my cavity-prone teeth, I would have requested one of everything. But because I'm a perpetually broke struggling writer and sort of trying to be healthy, I limited myself to getting two things: a slice of the Pistachio Pleasure cake and one piece of baklava.
WESTLAKE, OH
ComicBook

Disney World Removes Controversial Names From Attraction

Disney World has removed names from one of Magic Kingdom's oldest attractions, likely to remove a culturally insensitive and dated turn. Earlier this week, Disney World removed two references to "Injun Joe" from its Tom Sawyer's Island attraction at Magic Kingdom. A sign labelling "Injun Joe's Cavern" was pulled from the island itself, while a raft named after the character had its name plank painted over. Disney also painted over the name planks for the other rafts of the attraction, which were named after Tom Sawyer and Becky Thatcher.
LIFESTYLE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
9K+
Followers
272
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy