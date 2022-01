Will he or won’t he? Each passing day of deafening silence from Lewis Hamilton since the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix seems only to have fuelled intrigue about whether or not he will actually throw the towel in and walk away from Formula 1. But is it really conceivable that Hamilton, a seven-time champion who is arguably at the top of his game, would stick one finger up to the sport that has become his life and walk off in to the sunset?

