For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. After a 2020-2021 flu season that saw an unprecedented decline in yearly cases, influenza cases have rebounded in 2021-22, spawning concerns of a COVID-19 and flu "twindemic." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 1,804 people were hospitalized with influenza for the week ending Jan. 8. That's almost as many as who were infected in the entire 2020-2021 flu season.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO