The Canon EOS R3 has been out for a little while now, and we’ve already reviewed it! It’s seriously one of the best cameras you can get, and there are great reasons for that. Besides introducing a few cool innovations, photographers will love the fact that there are so many good lenses for it. So we dove into our reviews index. In fact, we’ve reviewed almost every Canon RF lens out there. And we’re choosing the best lenses for the Canon EOS R3 based on autofocus speed. After all, the image quality will be there already anyway!

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO