Keanu Reeves is surprisingly getting canceled in China. I think we can all agree that Keanu Reeves is genuinely one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and it almost feels sacrilegious to say something bad about the star of The Matrix Resurrections because he's just that likable. However, fans in China are expressing their disgust over the actor's involvement in the 2022 edition of the annual Tibet House U.S. Benefit concert and it has led to many of them boycotting the latest installment in The Matrix franchise.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO