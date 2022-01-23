ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Against the worst lie: The UN combats Holocaust denial

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

Israel became the United Nations’ 59th member on May 11, 1949. In the seven decades since, the General Assembly, now numbering 193 countries, has passed uncounted resolutions blasting the Mideast’s sole democracy. Slander and libel and unfairness by a majority of tyrannies gathered at Turtle Bay against the world’s only Jewish state is mind-numbingly routine.

But at least when it comes to dead Jews, the Parliament of Man has some decency. Only twice in the 73 years since Israel joined the UN, the General Assembly has approved resolutions offered by Israel, both dealing with the Holocaust.

The first time was 2005, when the General Assembly designated Jan. 27 as the annual International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking the Jan. 27, 1945 liberation of the Auschwitz death camp by the Red Army. Israel had 104 co-sponsors.

The second time was Thursday, the 80th anniversary of the Jan. 20, 1942 Wannsee Conference of top Nazis, where the German state planned how to murder all 11 million Jews in Europe. The ever-efficient Germans got about halfway through their victims before the Allies destroyed Hitler’s thousand-year Reich. This resolution denounces Holocaust denial, a sickness of weak minds inextricable from the ancient hatred of anti-Semitism. Iran, which somehow claims it is guided by Islam, was the single country that objected, but did not block the passage of the resolution, which came without a vote.

Joining Israel as prime sponsor was Germany, and more than 100 states signed on to write into the annals of the United Nations that the Holocaust was real, and that to deny or distort the historical facts is wrong on every level and dangerous to society and needs to be to countered with education. The resolution also urges governments and “social media companies to take active measures to combat anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial or distortion by means of information and communications technologies and to facilitate reporting of such content.” Let the truth be known.

The Independent

Poland: Auschwitz foundation created to fight indifference

A new Polish foundation has been created that will distribute grants globally to groups that come up with novel ways to fight indifference to hatred and discrimination.The Auschwitz Pledge Foundation was announced on Wednesday, on the eve of the 77th anniversary of the liberation, by Soviet forces in 1945, of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in German-occupied Poland. January 27 is also International Holocaust Remembrance Day.The goal of the Warsaw-based group is to support innovative projects that fight indifference to hatred in societies, based on the idea that it can lead to violence and even genocide.The foundation plans to start...
CHARITIES
The Independent

RFK Jr tells The Independent why he compared vaccine mandates to Holocaust

Leading anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr has denied comparing vaccine mandates to life under the Nazis and claimed he was trying to say modern technology was set to lead to “tyrannical regimes”.At a rally last weekend in Washington DC, where thousands marched to protest the against vaccine mandates, Mr Kennedy, a member of the celebrated political clan, said the US was experiencing what he considered “turnkey totalitarianism”.“They are putting in place all of these technological mechanisms for control we’ve never seen before. It’s been the ambition of every totalitarian state since the beginning of mankind to control every aspect...
HEALTH
The Independent

EU leaders worried by rise in antisemitism, Holocaust denial

European Union leaders pledged Wednesday to confront the rise of antisemitism and Holocaust denial witnessed during the coronavirus pandemic, on the eve of the annual commemorations of Auschwitz’s liberation.European Council President Charles Michel said the lessons of the Holocaust are now “more relevant than ever.”“First, because Jewish people feel threatened, and they are threatened,” he said. “They are even attacked in Europe. Just because they are Jewish. We do not accept this. We will never accept it.”Michel spoke at an online event organized by the European Jewish Congress, which was also attended by European Commission President Ursula von der...
SOCIETY
Boston 25 News

Israel hopes UN will unanimously condemn Holocaust denial

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly approved an Israeli-sponsored resolution Thursday condemning any denial of the Holocaust and urging all nations and social media companies “to take active measures to combat antisemitism and Holocaust denial or distortion.”. The 193-member world body approved the resolution...
TWITTER
Society
The Independent

UN chief decries antisemitism, urges stand against hatred

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres decried the resurgence of antisemitism in comments Tuesday night at a service commemorating victims of the Nazi Holocaust, and he urged people around the world to “stand firm against hate and bigotry anywhere and everywhere.”The U.N. chief said he was alarmed to learn recently that barely half of adults worldwide have heard of the Holocaust, which saw the murder of 6 million Jews comprising one-third of the Jewish people, and millions of others during World War II. He said the lack of knowledge among the younger generations “is worse still.”“Our response to ignorance must be...
SOCIETY
UN News Centre

UN General Assembly approves resolution condemning Holocaust denial

The United Nation’s General Assembly adopted on Thursday, by consensus, a resolution that condemns denial and distortion of the Holocaust. The resolution was approved in the presence of a group of people who survived the Nazi genocide that killed around six million Jews, some two-thirds of the Jewish population of Europe, during World War Two.
UNITED NATIONS
ksl.com

UN defines Holocaust denial, urges social media firms to fight it

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday agreed on a definition of denial of the Holocaust, when the Nazis killed 6 million Jews during World War II, and urged social media companies "to take active measures" to combat antisemitism. "The General Assembly is sending a strong...
SOCIETY
The Independent

At a West Bank outpost, Israeli settlers flaunt their power

The Jewish settlement of Homesh, built on privately owned Palestinian land deep inside the occupied West Bank, was dismantled in 2005 and cannot be rebuilt.At least, that's what Israeli law says.But when a group of settlers drove up to the site last week, they were waved through army checkpoints that were closed to Palestinian vehicles and arrived at a cluster of tents on the windy hilltop. There, dozens of settlers were studying in a makeshift yeshiva, or religious school.Empty wine bottles and bags of trash stood out for collection, the remains of a holiday feast attended by hundreds of...
MIDDLE EAST
#Holocaust Denial#Israel#Un#The United Nations#The General Assembly#Jewish#Jews#The Parliament Of Man#The Red Army#Wannsee Conference#Nazis#Germans#Islam
AFP

UN chief calls on Taliban to uphold women's rights

The Taliban must uphold the fundamental human rights of women and children, the United Nations chief said Wednesday, urging the international community to release frozen Afghan aid to prevent families from selling their babies to buy food. Over half of all Afghans face "extreme levels of hunger," Guterres told the council, and "some families are selling their babies to purchase food."
CHINA
TheConversationAU

New research shows few Australians know about our own connections to the Holocaust

In December 1938, Yorta Yorta man William Cooper took part in a protest organised by the Australian Aborigines’ League to deliver a letter to the German consulate in Melbourne condemning the “cruel persecution of the Jewish people by the Nazi government”. The protest came weeks after Kristallnacht, an outpouring of violence against Jews by the Nazi regime in Germany, which resulted in the burning of synagogues, damage to Jewish businesses, imprisonment of tens of thousands of Jews and many killings. Holocaust educators in Australia have taken up Cooper’s march as an example of being an “upstander”, rather than a “bystander” during...
SOCIETY
The Independent

600 candles lit to remember victims of the Holocaust and other genocides

Faith leaders have gathered to light candles and remember all the victims of genocide ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day.Six hundred candles were lit during the event at York Minster’s Chapter House, forming the Star of David to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, as well as the millions killed in subsequent genocides in Cambodia Rwanda Bosnia and Darfur.The Minster event began with a Choral Evening service attended by representatives from York’s Jewish and other faith communities.The Reverend Canon Maggie McLean, York Minster’s Canon Missioner, said: “The international theme for the 2022 commemoration is ‘One Day’...
RELIGION
mediaite.com

Rep. Cori Bush Slams Fox News After NYPD Cop Says On Air ‘We Need’ Progressive Lawmakers to be Victims of Gun Violence

Progressive lawmaker Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) tore into Fox News on Thursday over a segment earlier in the day that she claimed was “advocating for me to face violence.”. Bush’s condemnation quoted New York Police Department Sgt. Joseph Imperatrice, who appeared on Fox News in the afternoon and said, “The harsh truth is we need these lawmakers to be victims” and “I’m not praying that any of these people get hurt or harmed, BUT…”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Cheryl Hines Calls Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Invoking Anne Frank in Vaccines Speech “Reprehensible”

Cheryl Hines is weighing in after her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., invoked the Holocaust and Nazi Germany in a recent speech about vaccine mandates. During a Washington, D.C., anti-vax rally on Sunday, Kennedy suggested that the situation is worse today for those in the U.S. who oppose vaccine mandates than it was for Anne Frank, who hid from the Nazis with her family in a secret compartment within an Amsterdam home for two years before dying in a concentration camp in 1945. “Even in Hitler Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne...
CELEBRITIES
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLNS

RFK Jr. apologizes after condemnation for Anne Frank comment

(AP)–Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., apologized Tuesday for suggesting things are worse for people today than they were for Anne Frank, the teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp after hiding with her family in a secret annex in Amsterdam house for two years. Kennedy’s comments, made at a Washington rally on Sunday […]
U.S. POLITICS
New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

