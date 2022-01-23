Prince Harry Heartbreak: Queen Exhausted With Her Grandson’s Antics? Monarch Allegedly Tells Duke Enough Is Enough

Prince Harry recently shocked the royal family and his critics when he launched an investigation against the Home Office for allegedly refusing to give him security in the United Kingdom. The Duke of Sussex also revealed via his legal team that he and Meghan Markle won’t set foot in the United Kingdom until they are given the protection and security that they deserve.

However, some of Prince Harry’s critics are calling him entitled. Others also accused the dad of two of engaging in yet another power move.

Us Weekly, in its Jan. 31 issue, claimed that Prince Harry’s legal investigation did not sit well with the royal family, particularly Queen Elizabeth. After all, the monarch allegedly feels that there’s no end to the things that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex complain about.