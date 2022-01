It was a sad day for me when The Update closed its doors. Why? Because Tim Dustrude allowed articles, comments, and opinions from all sides of an issue, without regard for his own beliefs. This is what true journalism should be. The Journal of the San Juan Islands is quite satisfactory at posting news and opinions on opposite sides of issues and is now the only source for our community to get most of the information they need to make good voting decisions.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO