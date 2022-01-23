ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Rogan podcast controversy underscores bigger problem driving misinformation: Analysis

By Meaghan Ellis
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sjso6_0dtO14Zg00

Joe Rogan's controversial interview with anti-vaccination virologist Dr. Robert Malone caused such an uproar that more than scientists, doctors, and other health professionals signed an open letter to Spotify as a petition for his podcast to be removed from the platform.

While Rogan's spread of misinformation is quite alarming, a new analysis published by NPR's Shannon Bond explains how the controversy surrounding his situation underscores a bigger problem; one that appears to be a bit more difficult to regulate. In the open letter, health professionals and members of the scientific community argue that online platforms like Spotify have enabled right-wing figures who have become adept at spreading misinformation.

"We are in a global health emergency, and streaming platforms like Spotify that provide content to the public have a responsibility not to add to the problem," said Katrine Wallace, an epidemiologist at the University of Illinois Chicago's School of Public Health.

"Their friends and family were sending it to them as evidence that the vaccines are dangerous and that they shouldn't get it," she said. "It provides a sense of false balance, like there's two sides to the scientific evidence when, really, there is not. The overwhelming evidence is that the vaccines are safe and that they're effective."

Researchers specializing in the study of misinformation have suggested that it was inevitable for podcasts to become a point of contention. Like social media platforms, Bond notes that podcasts give individuals the ability to reach build large audiences. But despite the long reach, podcasts have not faced the type of scrutiny social media platforms have. So, why is that? Podcasts give influencers the ability to spread misinformation by way of audio.

Evelyn Douek, a research fellow for the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, explained why podcasts are far more difficult to regulate as it becomes a matter of words compared to audio.

"Wherever you have users generating content, you're going to have all of the same content moderation issues and controversies that you have in any other space," said Douek.

According to Bond, Douek also noted that "it's also harder to ferret out falsehoods and hate speech in podcasts compared with posts written on Facebook and Twitter."

Valerie Wirtschafter, a senior data analyst at the Brookings Institution, also weighed in with a similar perspective noting the distinction of audio and the potential problem it poses in the podcast world. "Audio can be a powerful way to spread misinformation because of all the qualities that make the format so compelling to listeners," said Wirtschafter.

Wirtschafter also stressed the importance of scrutinizing audio in the same manner written social media posts are.

NBC New York

270 Health Experts to Spotify: Joe Rogan's Covid Misinformation Is ‘a Sociological Issue of Devastating Proportions'

Hundreds of professors, scientists, doctors and health care workers called out Spotify this week, accusing the streamer's most popular podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," of spreading Covid misinformation. In an open letter addressed to Spotify, 270 science and health professionals said the podcast was "broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the Covid-19...
TV & VIDEOS
Scrubs Magazine

Scientists, Doctors Call on Spotify to Implement Misinformation Policy Over Claims on Joe Rogan Show

Joe Rogan is the most popular podcaster in America. But well over 260 doctors, nurses, scientists, health professionals, and others have signed an open letter urging Spotify to “implement a misinformation policy” around his show’s promotion of an anti-vaccine rally with discredited scientist Robert Malone in an episode published on December 31st.
TV & VIDEOS
kingstonthisweek.com

Doctors demand Spotify change policy on COVID-19 misinformation after controversial Joe Rogan episode

Joe Rogan is no stranger to hosting controversial figures on his Spotify-exclusive podcast. On episode 1757 which aired on Dec. 31, Rogan invited virologist and self-proclaimed “inventor of mRNA”, as per his LinkedIn bio, Dr. Robert Malone on his show The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) — the most listened to podcast — causing a stir amongst medical experts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Joe Rogan and Jordan Peterson Wax Idiotic on Climate Change and What It Means to Be Black

There is a meditative quality to both Joe Rogan and Jordan Peterson’s work that sucks you in. For Rogan, it is his voice — a soft, curious, always credulous murmur that lends itself to explaining complicated topics. Watching Rogan deconstruct a mixed martial arts fight can be a genuine pleasure for fans of the sport, like listening to a close friend really nerd out over something they’re passionate about. Peterson is not as blessed sonically — he sounds like Kermit the Frog as a freshman philosophy major — but he too projects the same blithe confidence in his own words...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Neil Young Removes Music From Spotify in Protest of Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Spotify will remove Neil Young’s music from its platform, per his request, following his objections to Joe Rogan’s statements about the Covid-19 vaccine on his Spotify-hosted show. The music is expected to be removed later Wednesday. A rep for Spotify said in a statement to Variety: “We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID since the start of the pandemic. We regret...
MUSIC
Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon's award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

