DONE DEAL: Brighton goalkeeper Fynn Talley joins Gosport Borough

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighton goalkeeper Fynn Talley is joining Gosport Borough on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old joined Albion in 2017 and spent part of last season...

