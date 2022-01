The Belgian designer brought his deliciously off-kilter vision to fashion's highest heights. Is there anything Glenn Martens can’t do? While most people have been restraining from alcohol and hitting the gym, Glenn has had a very busy 2022. Just three weeks in, he’s accidentally become one of the architects of Julia Fox’s very public makeover, shown a banging Y/Project ready-to-wear collection, and is now making his haute couture debut with a stint as the second-ever designer to take on the mantle of Jean Paul Gaultier. It’s part of the French house’s pop-up designer model, where designers are invited in to make use of the genre-spanning archive and robust ateliers and make whatever kind of collection they want for one season only. What designer could say no to that? A creative directorship without the burden of marketing meetings and line sheets! For Glenn, it provided an opportunity to learn from the skilled seamstresses and couture experts — as well as offer some the opportunity to borrow from the archives for his own label.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 HOURS AGO