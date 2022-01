Provo • BYU graduate guard Tegan Graham noticed something that she then relayed to her teammates at the end of the first quarter of Thursday’s 76-44 win over Santa Clara. One Broncos player had said she couldn’t breathe, an apparent indication that BYU’s speed was tiring out the team from Northern California. Graham implored her team to continue pushing the pace in transition.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO