Public Health

As Covid surges, health officials must remember that in-person postpartum care is essential

By Tova Walsh
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the omicron variant forcing hospitals to make difficult decisions once again about what care to provide, Covid-19 must not again defer postpartum care. Postpartum follow-up care is essential health care, and we should be expanding rather than constricting access. The experiences of women who gave birth during the early days...

