Cold weather will continue through the weekend. Clouds will increase today as a storm system moves offshore. Rain showers will develop in the afternoon, and it will be cool with high temperatures near 50. It will be cold again tonight, and as the storm system moves away, the rain showers will change to snow showers late at night into early Saturday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued of Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro counties in SC, Scotland and Robeson counties in NC. The snow showers will be hit or miss, and any accumulations will be light… a dusting to as much as an inch.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO