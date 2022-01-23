Jeremy Scott x adidas Forum Hi Wings 4.0 Features Gradient Blue and Green

Sean Wotherspoon will connect with adidas Originals once again, this time, the two will release the EQT Support 93. Going over this adidas EQT Support 93 by Sean Wotherspoon, it comes dressed in vibrant shades of Purple, Yellow, Light Blue, Green, and Orange. Once again, the pair will come constructed with vegan and recycled materials. Utilizing Yellow and Black mesh on the overlays while Multicolor adorns the eyestays, and the traditional threads are hanging from the heel. Other details include floral embroidery on the heel, co-branding on the tongue and insoles, and each pair come housed in a special box.
Comments / 0