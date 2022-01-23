ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Mendenhall’s #3DPrinted Desktop Roller Coaster

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 5 days ago

If we may be so bold to say that the 6 months of work this project took were well worth it! I mean, look at those storage bays! Great build from Jon Mendenhall on YouTube.

blog.adafruit.com

In this I Like to Make Stuff video, Bob shows how you can bring a little Minecraft magic into your carbon-based life. He shows how he made a Minecraft torch out of wood and acrylic. The torch even changes colors.
You can employ typed user input from the USB serial REPL in your CircuitPython code.
Check out this excellent How It's Made Playlist from The Science Channel on YouTube. One of my personal faves How It's Made: Deli Slicer is featured above.
On DIY Perks, Matt scratch-builds an R/C submarine. As is always the case with Perks video, there is a lot to learn here as Matt explains the mechanical principles behind submarines and as he troubleshoots his way to a successful outcome.
adafruit.com

Adam Savage on Panelizing Spaceship Models #scifisunday

In this 40-minute Tested video, wearing his movie model-maker hat, Adam Savage shows you most of what you need to know to make exteriors of spaceship models like the ILM pros. As usual with Adam, there are tons of tips and great shop stories here.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Skeletor’s Havoc Staff #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Skeletor’s Havoc Staff from remixed parts I remixed from Thingiverse. The staff handle is schedule 3/4″ inch 40 PVC pipe. eyes were printed with clear PLA and have 12v Red led lights installed attached to a switch and a 9v battery that is optional I added the lights because I thought it looked cool .
DESIGN
adafruit.com

Final power draw tests for QT Py ESP32 Pico

After all the functionality has been worked out with a new boards, its time to do last power draw checks to make sure that low power functionality is verified. historically, we haven’t cared too much about low power uses – stuff would be plugged into a 9V adapter anyways. but in the last couple of years we’ve tried to make whatever small changes we could to make our boards work well in deep sleep. this qt py esp32 pico can get down to 70uA which is pretty good! that means the cp2104 and neopixel are not drawing current. given we don’t have a 32khz crystal on board, we think this is as long as it gets! – video.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Roland Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Retrospective Site

Japanese musical instrument company Roland is celebrating its 50th anniversary with this excellent website historical timeline. It’s hard to overestimate the impact of Roland’s gear on popular music — from the 1974 Space Echo to the 1980 TR-808 Drum Machine, from the acid house-defining 1981 TB-303 and Juno-6, from their 1998 MC-505 Groovebox, the 2005 SP-404 Phrase Sampler to the 2015 JD-XA Synth, and the wildly futuristic 2020 Concept Grand Piano — Roland have been deeply involved with crafting the sounds of music.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Graphing the popularity of the CircuitPython GitHub repository #CircuitPython

An interesting look at the number of GitHub Stars awarded to the Adafruit CircuitPython GitHub repo. Marked increases occurred on the dates that the Adafruit PyPortal (2019) and the Raspberry Pi Pico (2021) were released. CircuitPython enjoys increased usage in many segments of the embedded ecosphere – Star-History.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Hot Air Helper Rework Station Plate with Two Ring Clamps

NEW PRODUCT – Hot Air Helper Rework Station Plate with Two Ring Clamps. There’s always that point in a hot-air rework session where you’re just holding the wand and thinking “man I wish there was a way for me to not hold this unwieldy thing”. You could try to rig up some sort of clamp assembly or you can get right to it with this Hot Air Helper – which does exactly what you need: hold that want vertically so that you can use both your mitts for poking and prodding components.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Sink Paw Safety Cover #3DThursday #3DPrinting

I gotten tired of my small dogs getting their nails stuck in the kitchen sink drains while giving them a bath. water drains away. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4950504.
ENTERTAINMENT
adafruit.com

WiFiWire – a I2C to UDP Bridge

WiFiWire is provides a Wire (i2c) protocol able to communicate over AsyncUDP. You can have your program use a Wire (i2c) sensor/device, but it is communicating over a network rather than wiring. There are server and client software. You can see the software on GitHub.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Sounds of Earth: Ambient audio player lets you listen to nature sounds from around the globe

Sounds of Earth grew out of a personal need to create a collection of ambient sounds of nature to help me relax or meditate and raise awareness for the protection and restoration of our ecosystems. We need to protect and restore our environment so that future generations can also enjoy the natural sights and sounds that we take for granted. So please support your local environmental projects or the curated ones on this website.
SCIENCE

