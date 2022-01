“The right is back,” Valérie Pécresse solemnly declared after securing the conservatives’ nomination in the French presidential election slated for April. The 54-year-old, who compares herself to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, is the last hope for a party in deep trouble. France’s traditional right, which is currently known as the Republicans, never recovered from its ruinous defeat in 2017, when (for the first time in nearly 60 years) it failed to qualify for the final round of a presidential race. Just months ago, it was in disarray, mired in internal divisions and unable to leave a mark on the campaign.

