Homes are not becoming green quickly enough due to flaws and gaps in government support, councils and environmental groups have said.Progress in decarbonising both council houses and private properties is being hindered due to the way the schemes work and who can access them, The Independent has been told.Homes are estimated to account for around a fifth of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions. Experts say reducing their reliance on fossil fuels and improving their energy efficiency - for example, with better insulation - is key to tackling the climate crisis. While various schemes are underway to make homes greener, local...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO