ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

David Martindale confident loanee Caleb Chukwuemeka will shine for Livingston

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLivingston boss David Martindale is adamant that new arrival Caleb Chukwuemeka will...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Martindale: Livingston fighting to avoid relegation and have been since game one

David Martindale insists Livingston go into Saturday’s game against Hibernian immersed in a relegation battle they have been fighting since the opening day of the cinch Premiership season. The Lions’ 1-0 defeat by league leaders Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday night left them in ninth place, eight points ahead...
SOCCER
The Independent

‘Inspirational’ Beth Mooney set for remarkable return after broken jaw

Australia opener Beth Mooney is still on a liquid diet after surgery on a broken jaw but is expected to be fit to play in the only Test of the Women’s Ashes on Thursday.Mooney broke her jaw in two places when she was hit by a cricket ball in the nets ahead of the series, but, after little more than a week on the sidelines, the 28-year-old looks set to return to her place at the top of the Australian batting order.“Beth Mooney so far has passed everything that she’s needed to. Assuming she gets through training today like we...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ronaldo enjoys the sun as Sturridge isolates again – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25.FootballCristiano Ronaldo enjoyed the sun.Enjoy the view 😎 pic.twitter.com/w78enMjxPH— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 25, 2022Daniel Sturridge was in isolation.3rd quarantine in 3 months 😒. Been ducking and dodging it but it got a hold of me dawg so It’s R and R time. Ill be back on the pitch again when I’m fully recovered. So annoyed right now but it is what it is. Have a blessed day my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Cup#Aston Villa#At The Club#New Arrival
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jessica Ennis-Hill helps England deal with expectation ahead of Six Nations

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been advising England’s squad on how to deal with expectation after being invited to talk at their Brighton training camp.The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist took part in a Q&A organised by Maro Itoje and George Furbank to assist Eddie Jones’ team in their Six Nations title quest.“She was obviously an outstanding athlete and it’s a great story with the resilience she showed and the expectation she had to cope with,” Jones said.“I embarrassed myself at the start by calling her the wrong name. It’s a bit embarrassing for the team that their head coach is such...
RUGBY
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick's first signing is set to be French wonderkid

Manchester United are in talks with a highly-rated French star to become Ralf Rangnick's first buy as Manchester United interim manager. Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara has been linked with the Red Devils all month long – and now transfer guru Nicolo Schira has claimed that the Old Trafford outfit have offered a five-year contract to the player, whose deal in the south of France expires at the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Former Celtic chairman Fergus McCann pays tribute to ‘incredible’ Wim Jansen

Former Celtic chairman and managing director Fergus McCann paid tribute to Wim Jansen and his “incredible” career following the death of the ex-Hoops manager on Tuesday. McCann was in charge of the Parkhead club when former Feyenoord and Holland player Jansen led Celtic to the league and league cup double in 1997/98.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Jack Clarke joins Sunderland on loan from Tottenham

Sunderland have signed Tottenham winger Jack Clarke on loan for the rest of their season. The Black Cats have already strengthened their squad this month with the arrivals of Danny Batth and Patrick Roberts but Clarke will add more depth in the wing positions as they battle for automatic promotion in Sky Bet League One.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

More injury woe for St Johnstone with Nadir Ciftci set for spell on sidelines

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was left cursing his luck after recent signing Nadir Ciftci joined a mounting casualty list during the goalless draw with Dundee. The former Dundee United and Celtic attacker suffered a hamstring strain eight minutes into his home debut as Saints halted an eight-game losing run in the cinch Premiership.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Tam Courts: Late win at Ross County could be defining moment for Dundee United

Tam Courts says Dundee United’s last-gasp 2-1 victory over Ross County on Wednesday night could be a “defining” moment of the Taysiders’ season. The home side had gone behind to a Regan Charles-Cook strike in the 53rd minute but United substitute Nicky Clark levelled with a penalty in the 73rd minute and then headed in a dramatic winner in stoppage time.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Tam Courts praises super-sub Nicky Clark after ‘sublime’ stoppage-time winner

Dundee United boss Tam Courts praised striker Nicky Clark after he came off the bench to secure a dramatic last-gasp victory at Tannadice. The Tangerines had gone behind to a Regan Charles-Cook strike in the second half but Clark netted from the penalty spot and then headed home in stoppage time to secure all three points.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Graham Alexander proud of Motherwell for claiming point after ‘harsh’ red card

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander praised his team for securing a deserved point against Hibernian after losing Liam Donnelly to what he branded a “harsh” red card. Alexander was also sent off by Andrew Dallas after Donnelly received a second yellow card following a sliding challenge on Drey Wright in the 73rd minute of a goalless Fir Park encounter.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Selection issues easing for Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be glad to have numbers back for Rangers’ trip to Ross County after struggling past Livingston on Wednesday night. The Gers boss was without Ianis Hagi, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos due to injury, suspension and international duty respectively with Joe Aribo in the stand after coming back from the African Cup of Nations following Nigeria’s departure. Steve Davis, Filip Helander and Leon Balogun were also out.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy