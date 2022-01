There is a bear in OlliOlli World who might be the actual devil. Like any good satanic soul, it cleverly obscures an evil nature by looking disarmingly cute. After all, who could hate a cartoon grizzly who rides down a rapid river in a rubber ring? Well, I can. That bear is my nemesis, a creature I pit my wits against for over an hour in one of the action platformer's many side-quests, and I just can't seem to beat him to the finish line. Until, that is, when everything comes together – my thumbs conducting a skating symphony. When I nail the final rail on the approach to the finish line to finally get the better of evil Baloo, I'm not too proud to admit that some air-punching was involved.

