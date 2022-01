It appears that an Xbox Series X|S version of Apex Legends could be coming soon. A PS5 version of the battle royale game has been spotted on the PlayStation Network. PlayStation Game Size, a Twitter account that keeps a keen eye on the PlayStation Store, claims to have spotted a PS5 version of Apex Legends with a download size of 80GB. Unfortunately, no release date or any other information has been shared at this time. While nothing has been spotted on the Xbox side of things, it's probably safe to assume that there will be an Xbox Series X|S version or upgrade coming.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO