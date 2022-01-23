ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trainee nurses: Covid inspires record numbers to sign up

Cover picture for the articleThe work of NHS nurses during the Covid-19 pandemic has inspired record numbers of students to apply to join the profession, a report has found. Universities admissions service UCAS, based in Cheltenham, said the number of 18-year-olds choosing to study nursing has increased by 38% since 2019. More than...

apr.org

A record number of Alabama children have COVID-19

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports seventy one of the Alabama’s latest patients with COVID-19 are children. The state’s latest headcount of coronavirus cases is over nine thousand. The new numbers come out as the state's largest public school district prepared to switch to virtual classes because so many staffers are out. Among children ages 5 to 11, just over 10% have had even one shot of vaccine. The number goes to just over 35% for young people between 12 and 17.
ALABAMA STATE
94.1 Duke FM

Number of French COVID-19 ICU patients falls, despite record infections

PARIS (Reuters) – The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in France has fallen for the second day in a row, despite a record infection rate, health ministry data showed on Friday. France reported 3,895 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units on Friday, 44 fewer than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KFOR

INTEGRIS Health hits record number of COVID-19 patients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many people are focused on passing the peak of the omicron surge, officials at INTEGRIS Health say they have reached a new record. “We are two years into this pandemic and today we broke a record, not a good record. We have more COVID positive patients in our hospitals in Oklahoma than we ever have,” said Julie Watson, M.D., INTEGRIS Health Chief Medical Officer.
OKLAHOMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Record number of kids in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, local parents react

The Alabama Public Health Department is reporting that hospitalizations of children in Alabama due to COVID-19 have hit a record high. State health officials are concerned as the virus is spreading through schools rapidly. There were just over 16,000 cases of COVID-19 in Alabama schools last week after only about 3,000 the week before. Of the around 2,000 patients in the hospital with the virus on January 13, over 70 of them were children.
ALABAMA STATE
kingstonthisweek.com

Record numbers of younger volunteers stepping up during pandemic

Over the past two years volunteers centres across Canada have experienced a major influx in requests for their services both from the agencies and individuals in the community. Agencies have had to adapt to the ever-changing requirements, many senior volunteers exited their positions due to health and safety concerns and have not returned.
ADVOCACY
kswo.com

CCMH expected to break record number of COVID patients

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As the Omicron variant continues to spread across the nation and locally, Comanche County Memorial Hospital is starting to see record-breaking hospitalization numbers. CCMH usually has 130 to 140 patients at a time. As of Friday, they have 188 patients. 66 of those are COVID patients...
LAWTON, OK
q13fox.com

UW Medicine sees record-number of COVID patients in its hospitals

SEATTLE - UW Medicine has seen a record-high number of COVID-19 inpatients as of Jan. 14, the organization announced on Friday. Between its four hospitals, UW Medicine counted 194 inpatients on Jan. 14, all hospitalized with COVID. Compared to Jan. 1, a spokesperson with UW Medicine told FOX 13 News that they had roughly 65 patients between the four hospitals.
SEATTLE, WA
BBC

Covid-19: Walsall coma mum inspired to become ICU nurse

A mother who nearly died from Covid-19 while pregnant is hoping to become an intensive care nurse in honour of those who helped her. Ellie Wright from Walsall contracted the virus in January 2021 and days later gave birth to baby Leo by C-section 10 weeks prematurely. She was then...
WORLD
wearegreenbay.com

ThedaCare sees record number of COVID patients, deferring certain surgeries

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare announced that they are deferring non-urgent elective surgeries after seeing a ‘record number’ of COVID-19 patients. Officials say that nearly 80% of COVID patients who have been hospitalized or in the ICU at ThedaCare during the pandemic were unvaccinated. “Because of the...
NEENAH, WI
The Independent

Children and young teenagers keep Covid infection levels high

Covid among children and teenagers is keeping infection levels high, while many people with Omicron say they have been infected before, according to a new study.Coronavirus infections have slowed down in England but the highest prevalence was in primary school children at 7.81% between January 5 and 20 this year, while overall it was 4.41%.It means that during this period one in 23 people in England was infected with Covid.This is the highest figure since the beginning of Imperial College London’s React-1 study, which has been running since May 2020.Researchers further found that most people infected during the study period,...
KIDS
iheart.com

Record Number In Hospital Due To COVID-19 In Sacramento County

A record number of people are in the hospital for COVID-19 in Sacramento County. The California Department of Public Health says there were nearly 550 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, with nearly 100 patients reportedly consisting of emergency ICU care. That number beat a record set in December 2020. “All the projections indicate that we will likely will reach a peak somewhere in late January or early February,” Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said. “We’re still seeing cases trending upward.” COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country, and new California health mandates allow for healthcare workers to continue working if they test positive, but show no signs of symptoms, increasing weariness among healthcare community over continued spreading. The new ruling was put in place to ease staffing shortages as more hospitals and emergency rooms continue to fill up.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS 17

Number of NC nursing homes with COVID outbreaks keeps climbing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of North Carolina nursing homes with active COVID-19 outbreaks continues to climb. A total of 371 nursing homes were on the weekly outbreak list released Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services. That’s an increase of 27 from last week. The total has climbed every week […]
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Covid news - live: England moves to plan A and lifts all restrictions as UK records 100,000 new cases

England has today moved to plan A measures as Covid-19 infections continue to fall across most parts of the UK. Plan b measures meant people were required by law to wear face coverings indoors in public venues, apart from hospitality, recommended to work from home where possible and required Covid passes to access certain events. These have now been removed.Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said: “It’s not the end of the road and we shouldn’t see this as the finish line.“The best step that we can all take is to get vaccinated. It was the jabs that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Face mask changes: 'We hope customers aren't discouraged'

Face masks will no longer be compulsory in indoor public spaces in England from Thursday as the government eases Covid-related restrictions. But rail operators and big chains like Sainsbury's, John Lewis and Waitrose have decided to keep the policy to wear masks in place. They will also still be required in shops in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Mother with MS dies of Covid after being wrongly told by doctor she couldn’t get vaccine, family claims

A healthy Californian mother-of-three living with multiple sclerosis died from Covid-19 after being told by her healthcare provider she should not be vaccinated against the virus, her family claims.Attorneys speaking on behalf of the family said at a news conference that they will pursue a wrongful death lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente, ABC 7 reports.Nerissa Regnier, 45, of Mission Viejo, died on 16 December. She is survived by her husband Devin, and her children aged 14, 16, and 29. The family further alleges that she was denied monoclonal antibody treatment when she fell ill.Attorney Annee Della Donna said that in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES

