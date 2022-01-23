Who Is Jayson Boebert, Husband Of Outspoken Congresswoman Lauren Boebert
Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert is well known by many for how outspoken and passionate she is when it comes to her political opinions. We know about her policies, but what about her personal life? What do we know about her husband, Jayson Boebert?
Boebert and Jayson married in 2005, raising four sons together. Robert dropped out of high school in 2004 but later earned her GED. She got a job working for a natural gas drilling company and then became a pipeliner, a member of a team that builds and maintains pipelines and pumping stations.
