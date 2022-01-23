‘Living’ review: Dir. Oliver Hermanus [Sundance 2022]

Will we ever be able to let go of Princess Diana? Nearly 25 years after her tragic death, the former Princess of Wales remains in the spotlight. There's a rather dreadful musical about her life that you can watch on Netflix. On that same streaming service, you can watch Emma Corrin play Diana on "The Crown" — and Elizabeth Debicki will be stepping into the same role in an upcoming season. Kristen Stewart has garnered some of the best reviews of her career for playing Diana in last year's "Spencer." Again and again, the story is told and re-told. And it's always the same: Diana, despite coming from privilege and wealth, was still an outcast to the Royal Family she married into. She was destined to be Queen someday, but her marriage to Prince Charles was loveless, and the two separated and later divorced. The paparazzi hounded her wherever she went. And she died tragically, killed in a car accident at the age of 36. You likely know all of this, if not from watching one of the many pieces of Diana-based entertainment then via cultural osmosis. It's become ingrained into our collective consciousness.

