‘Living’ review: Dir. Oliver Hermanus [Sundance 2022]

By Paul Heath
Hollywood News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Nighy is career-best form in this stunning re-telling of Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 masterpiece, Ikuru. Living is a stunning, unmissable piece of work from Oliver Hermanus (Beauty) who captures 1950s Britain in a gentle film about a man reflecting on his life after discovering he has terminal cancer....

www.thehollywoodnews.com

