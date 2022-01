The fourth game in the Crysis series in currently in development under the working title Crysis 4, developer Crytek announced. “Right now the game is in the early stages of development so it will be a while yet, but we wanted to bring you the news at this time as we are so hyped for the future, and to let you know that we will be listening to our community,” said Crytek CEO Avni Yerli in the announcement.

