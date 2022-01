Think back, you may remember Joe Biden's infrastructure bill this fall. That bill emerged from Congress in November with a price tag of $1.2 trillion dollars. That so many zeros it's hard to imagine. How much is it? It's more than the entire GDP of the Nation of Mexico, one of the world's biggest oil producers, by the way. So that's a ton of money.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO