ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers’ career may have just ended in shocking thud

By Mark Cannizzaro
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago

The end.

That’s what Saturday night looked, felt and sounded like at Lambeau Field.

It was definitely the end of a Packers season that looked like it had potential to end in the Super Bowl a few weeks from now.

Of much greater magnitude, though, the night very possibly marked the end for Aaron Rodgers.

This postseason was always going to be about legacy for the Packers quarterback, whose pedestrian playoff numbers have never been commensurate with his remarkable personal accomplishments, nor is the one Super Bowl ring he owns.

The Packers’ stunning 13-10 loss to the 49ers on the final play of this NFC divisional playoff game on a frigid and tense night put an abrupt end to Green Bay’s season and put the spotlight on the 38-year-old Rodgers’ future.

A year ago, after Rodgers and the Packers lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in the NFC Championship and Rodgers was asked about his future, he famously called it “a beautiful mystery,’’ igniting all sorts of speculation that bled into the entire offseason.

After the loss to the 49ers, against whom he and the Packers offense managed only three points after scoring a touchdown on the game’s opening possession, when Rodgers was asked about his future, he became very introspective and acknowledged that he might very well be finished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yVLoS_0dtNtebz00
Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers said he felt a “little numb’’ at the loss, adding, “I didn’t think it was going to end like this.’’

Asked how he would describe his future after Saturday’s loss, Rodgers said, “I’m going to take some time and have conversations with the folks around here and take some time away. It’s fresh right now, a little shocking for sure. I thought we had a Super Bowl-caliber team. I haven’t really let the moment really sink in yet.’’

Rodgers, who finished the game 20-of-29 for 225 yards and no touchdowns, was done in by one of the worst special teams performances in postseason history.

The Packers had a 39-yard field goal on the final play of the first half that could have given them a 10-0 halftime lead blocked. They, too, had a punt blocked that was returned for a touchdown, tying the game at 10-10 with 4:41 remaining.

Still, though, Rodgers and the Packers got the ball back on their own 29-yard line with 4:36 remaining in a tie game. These are moments made for superstar quarterbacks like Rodgers. But he and the Green Bay offense went three-and-out, with Rodgers missing receiver Allen Lazard with a third-down pass he’ll forever want back.

That gave the ball to maligned San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with 3:20 remaining and he would drive the 49ers into field goal range for Robbie Gould to finish Rodgers and the Packers off with a 45-yard dagger-through-the-heart game-winner as the clock bled to :00.

The great Aaron Rodgers, who’s now 0-4 in his career against the 49ers in the playoffs, lost to Jimmy Garoppolo. It’s going to take a lot longer for Packers fans to digest that than the brats they consumed in the pregame tailgates.

Asked how much personal responsibility he takes out of this loss, Rodgers, to his credit, didn’t run and hide. He took full accountability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rsB1K_0dtNtebz00
Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Arik Armstead during the Packers’ 13-10 loss to the 49ers.

“A lot,’’ he said. “I didn’t have a great night. I definitely take my fair share of blame.’’

As Rodgers was peppered after the game with questions about his future, he spoke very much like someone who was saying “goodbye’’ to the place he’s called home for the past 17 NFL seasons.

He spoke a lot about the eventual changes that are certain to take place on the Green Bay roster, saying, “This thing is definitely going to look different moving forward. There a lot of decisions to come in the next couple months.’’

Then came this telling statement: “I don’t want to be a part a rebuild if I’m going to keep playing.’’

When he was asked what he believes his legacy is if this is it for him, this is when Rodgers sounded like this was an exit interview.

“It’s raw right now,’’ he said. “But I’m very proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish here, deeply thankful for so many years here and all the incredible teammates and coaches I’ve had. Man, so much gratitude for this city and this organization, such a long career here.’’

In his next breath, though, Rodgers left the door ajar for more.

“I still super-competitive,’’ he said. “I still know I can play at a high level, so it’s going to be a tough decision. A lot of people feeling shock. We didn’t expect this. But that’s life sometimes. Just got to keep on moving on.’’

The question that will linger until it doesn’t is this: Will Rodgers be moving on from a brilliant football career that feels like it left some valuables on the table?

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers: ‘I think we may have seen the last of Aaron in Green Bay’

Brett Favre, more than most, can appreciate the position that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in. It doesn’t seem that long ago, Favre - the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Packers - was in a similar scenario. Granted, Rodgers’ decision is a bit different than Favre’s, but the former Southern Miss quarterback certainly has a perspective that few others have.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Will Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Buccaneers#American Football#Nfc
The Spun

Pro Football Writers Announce Their 2021 NFL MVP

The Professional Football Writers of America have announced their MVP for the 2021 NFL season. For the second season in a row, the title is being awarded to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In his 17th NFL season, Rodgers continued to show why he’s considered one of the league’s...
NFL
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Shares Encouraging News For Packers Fans

The Green Bay Packers are over the projected salary cap for 2022, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport doesn’t think that means they have to gut their roster. The team wants Aaron Rodgers back, and Rodgers has already made it clear he does not want to return to a rebuild. Therefore, it would behoove the Packers to keep as much of their core intact as possible.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams News

On Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. Where? Well, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos.
NFL
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers is the PFWA MVP

The woke mob apparently has not infiltrated the Pro Football Writers of America. The PFWA has named Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers the 2021 MVP. Rodgers has from time to time blamed the media for whatever it is that he happens to be complaining about at any given time. He primarily believes fans and media hold a grudge against him because of his vaccination status.
NFL
milehighsports.com

Nathaniel Hackett’s hiring may be the first domino to fall in Denver Broncos acquisition of Aaron Rodgers

A new era of head coaching has begun in Denver with the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as the newly announced head coach of the Denver Broncos. This decision comes shortly after a second interview with the team lasted a reported 8-plus hours in Denver with Paton and staff. With this hire begins a renewed focus on the offensive side of the ball and a coach that knows how to build relationships with his players. Let’s be honest though, the biggest storyline that comes from this hiring is the obvious tie to Aaron Rodgers.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

CBS Sports Predicts Massive Aaron Rodgers Draft-Day Trade For Packers

The Green Bay Packers have some major soul-searching to do this offseason. After getting bounced in embarrassing fashion by the San Francisco 49ers in their first playoff game of the year, the future of Aaron Rodgers is very much in doubt. Some believe he could retire, some believe he could return for another reason, and others believe that the Packers will end up trading him this offseason.
NFL
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Will he retire? Aaron Rodgers’ playoff flop — as well as anti-vax musings — have him on the defensive

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Progressives pounced on former prog-darling turned anti-vaxxer Aaron Rodgers this weekend after he and his Packers lost their NFL playoff...
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy