The Copperhead is back to claim their next victim. After what seemed like weeks focusing on other side plots, “The Spellbound Juror” brought Nancy Drew back to its main mystery. No distractions, no side quests, and no side villains pulling focus from the Drew Crew. This case was all hands-on deck to push the main story further, and it’s one that brought every member together to play their part. It was great to have a return to form; it felt like Nancy Drew had forgotten about the main case since it slowly faded into the background.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO