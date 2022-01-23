NYPD cops make no arrest after woman fatally stabbed in chest at apartment building

A woman was stabbed in the chest at an apartment building in Far Rockaway, as she was transported to the hospital but died from her injuries. Christopher Sadowski

A 33-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in the chest at an apartment building in Far Rockaway late Saturday night, police said.

Police responded to a reported stabbing at 711 Seagirt Ave. around 11:40 p.m. following a dispute, police said.

Details on the nature of the dispute were not immediately available.

The victim was transported to St. John’s Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police said that suspect is believed to be a woman, but could not immediately provide a description.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing, cops said.