ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

England hoping for more mentality advantages after hiring forensic psychologist

By Duncan Bech
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymC71_0dtNtL2I00

Eddie Jones has enlisted a forensic psychologist to boost England’s GuinnessSix Nations title bid in the belief that enhanced mindsets offer the greatest scope for improvement in his team.

Dr Nashater Deu Solheim, a Norwegian specialist in persuasion and influence, has been working with Jones and his coaching assistants ahead of the February 5 opener against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Jones insists that with international rugby becoming increasingly competitive on the field, it is through the fine-tuning of psychology and clever use of data that England will benefit most.

“Nashater Deu Solheim is helping us improve our communication skills, not only as a coaching team but also in terms of communicating with the players,” Jones said.

“The frontier for rugby where you can get the most bang for your buck, I think, is in creating the right mindset for your team.

“It’s almost like two different ends of rugby preparation because it’s very hard to get any advantages in the game now.

“You are looking at where can data show you to be more specific to the areas you are seeking to prioritise in your game and also working on the mindset of the players.”

Jones has revealed that data partly underpins his controversial omission of George Ford from his squad for the Six Nations .

Ford has been the Gallagher Premiership’s player of the season to date, pulling the strings as Leicester challenge for silverware on two fronts, but Marcus Smith Owen Farrell and now Orlando Bailey are the chosen fly-halves.

Farrell’s participation in the Six Nations is in doubt because of an injury sustained in training with Saracens during the week.

For the time being, after being frozen out for the autumn, Ford’s international prospects are looking bleak and Jones is unmoved by the outcry over his non-selection.

“I don’t pay a lot of attention to the comments. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and rugby is a game of opinions,” Jones said.

“We try to use as much data as we can to select our team so when we select our team, we are not just using my opinion and the opinion of the other coaches, but we are also looking at the evidence of what they are doing in games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbECp_0dtNtL2I00

“We’ve got a way we think the game should be played now, a way that suits the players we have. Therefore we pick the players that can play that game.

“Sometimes it’s hard to explain that because some of it is information we want to keep for ourselves.”

Smith established himself as the first-choice 10 during the autumn and Jones has been impressed by his ongoing development for Harlequins since.

“What’s impressed me about Marcus is his absolute desire to win,” Jones said.

“You can see that he’s lifted Quins out of a number of tricky situations and got them over the line with his focus, his drive. He’s got to make sure he keeps that going.

“Part of that is the way he plays the game and part of it is his preparation. There are still areas of his preparation that he can tidy up, and we’ll chat about those when we come into camp.

“His scope for improvement is massive and if he keeps doing what he’s doing he is going to be a very good player for us.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jessica Ennis-Hill helps England deal with expectation ahead of Six Nations

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been advising England’s squad on how to deal with expectation after being invited to talk at their Brighton training camp.The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist took part in a Q&A organised by Maro Itoje and George Furbank to assist Eddie Jones’ team in their Six Nations title quest.“She was obviously an outstanding athlete and it’s a great story with the resilience she showed and the expectation she had to cope with,” Jones said.“I embarrassed myself at the start by calling her the wrong name. It’s a bit embarrassing for the team that their head coach is such...
RUGBY
The Independent

Rovman Powell fireworks leaves England chasing a daunting 225 in third T20

England were set a huge 225 to take the lead in their Twenty20 series against the West Indies after coming under some sustained punishment from Rovman Powell’s titanic 107 from 53 balls.Moeen Ali came in as captain in the absence of Eoin Morgan who suffered a quad niggle in the warm-up, while the tourists handed T20 debuts to Phil Salt, Harry Brook and George Garton for this third T20 in Barbados.Garton took his maiden international wicket in his first over but the left-armer, one of three in England’s XI alongside Reece Topley and the returning Tymal Mills was...
SPORTS
The Independent

Blair Kinghorn’s transition to stand-off at Edinburgh impresses Chris Paterson

Chris Paterson knows from experience how difficult it can be to stay sharp in multiple positions, but he has been impressed by Blair Kinghorn’s transition to stand-off with Edinburgh this season.Paterson is the all-time record points scorer for Edinburgh and Scotland and played at stand-off, full-back and on the wing during his celebrated career.Kinghorn won 25 Scotland caps playing at wing or full-back prior to this season but has been primarily utilised at 10 by new Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair, who has guided the club to the top of the United Rugby Championship.The 25-year-old started a Test in his...
RUGBY
The Independent

England captain Owen Farrell out of Six Nations and Jonny May likely to join him

England’s bumpy build-up to the Guinness Six Nations continued apace as Owen Farrell was ruled out of the entire competition through injury with Jonny May looking destined to share the fate of his captain.Jonny Hill has emerged as a doubt for the opener against Scotland on February 5 because of a foot problem, while Eddie Jones is only “hopeful” that Courtney Lawes – the likely replacement for Farrell as skipper – will recover from concussion in time for the trip to Murrayfield.And on a dramatic Tuesday, Joe Marler tested positive for coronavirus just hours before an electrical fire that erupted...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Psychologist#Guinnesssix Nations#Norwegian#The Six Nations#Ford
The Independent

When is the Six Nations and what are the 2022 fixtures?

For the first time in nearly two years, fans are set to return to the stands for the 2022 Six Nations.Rugby’s grand old continental competition is set to again be enlivened after the last two editions were held partly or totally behind-closed-doors.Restictions in both Scotland and Wales had caused some to call for the relocation of the tournament to a single location, but with those now lifted it is full speed ahead.The six teams will battle across five rounds in February and March, with the tournament likely to be decided in the traditional denouement on “Super Saturday” in what could...
RUGBY
The Independent

England powerless to resist Rovman Powell as he fires West Indies to victory

England were powerless to resist Rovman Powell as his brawny, six-laden century ushered the West Indies to a 20-run victory and a 2-1 lead in the five-match Twenty20 series in Barbados Powell, brought in for Odean Smith, thumped 10 of the Windies’ 16 sixes en route to a terrific 107 from 53 balls in an innings that formed the backbone of his side’s 224 for five, with Nicholas Pooran clubbing 70 off 43 deliveries.Tom Banton gave a much-changed England hope of pulling off their third-highest chase ever with a 39-ball 73 but his dismissal left the tourists needing 96 from...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘This is the biggest game’: Gregor Townsend savouring Scotland’s Six Nations clash with England

Gregor Townsend believes a mouth-watering opener at home to England will focus the minds of his Scotland players as they go in search of Six Nations success.The Scots have high hopes of making a significant impact at this year’s tournament, with some big results over the past 18 months allied to strong competition for places fuelling the feelgood factor.Head coach Townsend feels his team can draw additional motivation from the fact their first Six Nations match in almost two years in front of supporters will be the Calcutta Cup showdown with the Auld Enemy at BT Murrayfield on Saturday week.“I...
WORLD
The Independent

Joe Marler withdraws from England squad with Covid in latest Six Nations setback

England’s build-up to the Guinness Six Nations has been disrupted by their first outbreak of Covid after Joe Marler tested positive for the second time in three months.Marler’s case was confirmed by lateral flow and PCR tests on Tuesday morning and the Harlequins prop has withdrawn from Eddie Jones’ 36-man squad that is training in Brighton this week.He was forced to miss the autumn victory over Australia for the same reason, but subsequently returned as a replacement against South Africa a week later.England have opted against calling in a replacement but with the 31-year-old’s period of self-isolation lasting into next...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Inspirational’ Beth Mooney set for remarkable return after broken jaw

Australia opener Beth Mooney is still on a liquid diet after surgery on a broken jaw but is expected to be fit to play in the only Test of the Women’s Ashes on Thursday.Mooney broke her jaw in two places when she was hit by a cricket ball in the nets ahead of the series, but, after little more than a week on the sidelines, the 28-year-old looks set to return to her place at the top of the Australian batting order.“Beth Mooney so far has passed everything that she’s needed to. Assuming she gets through training today like we...
SPORTS
The Independent

Cornelius Kersten: It was my mission to end Team GB’s 30-year speed skating wait

It’s taken a lot of adulting for Cornelius Kersten to achieve his childhood dream of competing at the Winter Olympics. Kids don’t drift off with thoughts of broken collarbones, 6am sessions, cold shoulders, coffee start-ups and intricate qualification calculations.But that’s the life that Kersten chose and it’s that path that will lead to him becoming the first long track speed skater to represent Team GB in 30 years in Beijing.“I knew what my mission was and where I wanted to go to and I’ve always just been quietly working towards that,” he said.“Step by step, I got a lot closer....
SPORTS
The Independent

Uefa hands Kyle Walker three-game European ban after deeming foul as ‘assault’

Kyle Walker has been banned for Manchester City’s next three Champions League matches for a foul deemed by UEFA as “assault”.The European governing body has announced the City right-back will serve an extended punishment for his straight red card in the final group game against RB Leipzig last month.The England international will now miss both legs of the upcoming last-16 tie against Sporting Lisbon.Walker was dismissed with eight minutes of City’s 2-1 defeat at the RB Arena remaining for needlessly kicking the legs of Leipzig forward Andre Silva from behind.A sending-off carries an automatic one-match ban but that has been...
UEFA
The Independent

Carragher’s birthday wish and Bairstow in Scarborough – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 28.FootballWayne Rooney impressed a former team-mate.Tops this from Wazzaaaaa… https://t.co/OSpXNdPZAa— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 28, 2022A day in the life of a pundit, by Micah Richards.[xdelx]Trent Alexander-Arnold[xdelx]Liverpool🔴 𝙇 𝙀 𝙂 𝙀 𝙉 𝘿 🔴Have a great day, @Carra23 🥳 pic.twitter.com/sn1V5cCLSf— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 28, 2022Happy birthday to former #ThreeLions defender @Carra23! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ODX2yUiwPy— England (@England) January 28, 2022He made a special request for his present.Luis Diaz would be...
TENNIS
The Independent

Brentford boss Thomas Frank fined £8,000 after red card against Wolves

Thomas Frank has accepted an £8,000 fine after his red card following Brentford’s 2-1 Premier League loss to Wolves on Saturday.The Bees boss was dismissed after final whistle by Peter Bankes after confronting the referee on the Brentford Community Stadium pitch.Frank has now accepted the FA charge of improper behaviour towards the match official due to his overzealous remonstrations.Brentford have now suffered six defeats in their last seven top-flight matches after a fine start to their maiden Premier League campaign.“Brentford FC head coach Thomas Frank has accepted a Football Association fine,” read a Brentford statement.“Thomas was charged with a breach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ronaldo enjoys the sun as Sturridge isolates again – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25.FootballCristiano Ronaldo enjoyed the sun.Enjoy the view 😎 pic.twitter.com/w78enMjxPH— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 25, 2022Daniel Sturridge was in isolation.3rd quarantine in 3 months 😒. Been ducking and dodging it but it got a hold of me dawg so It’s R and R time. Ill be back on the pitch again when I’m fully recovered. So annoyed right now but it is what it is. Have a blessed day my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barty bats, Usyk chills and Maguire tees off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.FootballHarry Maguire hit the course in Dubai Amazing day at the Pro Am for @SlyncDDC. Thanks for looking after me @SlyncIO, the event this weekend will be a special one. 🤩🏌🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LkWIlU9zkb— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 26, 2022As he and Jordan Pickford teamed up with Lee Westwood.5-a-side team sorted🏙⚽️@HarryMaguire93 @JPickford1 @DPWorldTour @SlyncDDC pic.twitter.com/T9EajDR3Zq— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 26, 2022Life’s a beach for Cristiano Ronaldo Proud Dad ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8gw3KVyqM— Cristiano...
TENNIS
The Independent

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane suffers concussion scare as Senegal reach Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane suffered a concussion scare while helping Senegal book their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over nine-man Cape Verde Mane was involved in a clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha early during the second half of the last-16 tie in Bafoussam.Following treatment for the mid-air collision in the 53rd minute when chasing a long ball upfield, Mane was allowed to continue while Vozinha, shown a red card for the foul, was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and reported to have been taken to hospital.Mane...
FIFA
The Independent

The Independent

462K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy