ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

St Mirren recall MacPherson from St Johnstone as he agrees deal with Perth club

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LCTqc_0dtNs3Tw00

St Mirren have recalled Cammy MacPherson from his loan spell at St Johnstone after the midfielder signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Perth side in the summer.

Manager Jim Goodwin revealed the 23 year-old had returned to the Paisley club but only until a deal can be struck between the sides for an immediate transfer.

MacPherson came through the youth ranks at St Mirren but now appears to be coming to the end of his time at the club.

Goodwin said: “We recalled Cammy [on Friday] from his loan but there are ongoing negotiations there between our club and St Johnstone.

“They’ve offered Cammy a pre-contract which we believe he has agreed to. But we can’t be doing one of our Premiership rivals any favours.

“So if they want Cammy they’ll need to pay a fee to come and get him or he will be staying with us.”

Forward Jamie McGrath was again omitted from the St Mirren squad that defeated Ayr 2-0 in the Scottish Cup.

The Republic of Ireland international has been linked with moves to Wigan and Middlesbrough and Goodwin said he would only select players who were committed to the club.

He added: “It’s dragging on a bit that one. Jamie is still a St Mirren player. I just felt it was right to keep him away from it today and go with the squad that did so well at Tannadice the other night.

“If something happens in the coming days then so be it. We’re cracking on with the boys that we’ve got who are committed to what we’re trying to do here.”

St Mirren took a large and noisy travelling support to Somerset Park and Goodwin praised the fans for their backing.

He added: “When we pulled into the car park we could hear them coming down the street. I was trying to explain to the younger players in the squad that this was the kind of old-fashioned cup tie that you want to be involved in. Away days are great in the cup.

“I knew we would bring a good travelling support, maybe 1000. And there must have been at least 2000 there. They were outstanding all day as they’ve been all season. They’re a credit to the club.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jessica Ennis-Hill helps England deal with expectation ahead of Six Nations

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been advising England’s squad on how to deal with expectation after being invited to talk at their Brighton training camp.The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist took part in a Q&A organised by Maro Itoje and George Furbank to assist Eddie Jones’ team in their Six Nations title quest.“She was obviously an outstanding athlete and it’s a great story with the resilience she showed and the expectation she had to cope with,” Jones said.“I embarrassed myself at the start by calling her the wrong name. It’s a bit embarrassing for the team that their head coach is such...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Goodwin
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Connor Ronan strike enough for St Mirren to see off Aberdeen

Connor Ronan’s second-half strike moved St Mirren three points behind opponents Aberdeen. Ronan curled home from 16 yards in the 61st minute to earn the Buddies a 1-0 victory and put them within one win of the cinch Premiership’s top six. It was a third victory of 2022...
SOCCER
newschain

More injury woe for St Johnstone with Nadir Ciftci set for spell on sidelines

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was left cursing his luck after recent signing Nadir Ciftci joined a mounting casualty list during the goalless draw with Dundee. The former Dundee United and Celtic attacker suffered a hamstring strain eight minutes into his home debut as Saints halted an eight-game losing run in the cinch Premiership.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perth#Paisley#Middlesbrough
punditarena.com

Connor Ronan reveals Ireland senior call-up dream at St Mirren

Connor Ronan’s stock is rising in Scotland. Former Ireland U21 international Connor Ronan has revealed he retains a hope in the back of his mind for a senior call-up to Stephen Kenny’s squad. Ronan, 23, is on loan at the Buddies from Premier League side Wolves, and has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Under-fire Callum Davidson thanks St Johnstone chairman for allowing signings

Callum Davidson has thanked St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown for backing him so strongly in the transfer market at a time when he could just as easily have sacked him. Saints are currently on an 11-game run without a win in all competitions and are two points adrift at the foot of the cinch Premiership.
SPORTS
newschain

Melker Hallberg joins St Johnstone on 18-month deal

St Johnstone have signed Swedish midfielder Melker Hallberg on an 18-month contract following his departure from Hibernian. The 26-year-old arrived in Scotland two-and-a-half-years ago when Paul Heckingbottom took him to Easter Road. However, after being sidelined for most of the early part of the season through injury under Jack Ross,...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

St Mirren defender Marcus Fraser happy with budding Jay Henderson partnership

St Mirren defender Marcus Fraser is enjoying his new role of helping provide a platform for Jay Henderson to show his talent and make things happen for the Buddies. Henderson has been one of the main beneficiaries of Jim Goodwin’s change of shape, which has seen St Mirren move from a 3-5-2 to a 4-2-3-1 system.
SOCCER
The Independent

Uefa hands Kyle Walker three-game European ban after deeming foul as ‘assault’

Kyle Walker has been banned for Manchester City’s next three Champions League matches for a foul deemed by UEFA as “assault”.The European governing body has announced the City right-back will serve an extended punishment for his straight red card in the final group game against RB Leipzig last month.The England international will now miss both legs of the upcoming last-16 tie against Sporting Lisbon.Walker was dismissed with eight minutes of City’s 2-1 defeat at the RB Arena remaining for needlessly kicking the legs of Leipzig forward Andre Silva from behind.A sending-off carries an automatic one-match ban but that has been...
UEFA
The Independent

‘Crazy owner’ Acun Ilicali targets the Premier League following Hull takeover

Acun Ilicali joked he was a “crazy owner” as the man dubbed Turkey’s Simon Cowell outlined his ambitions for Hull following his recent takeover of the Championship club.Apathy had set in around the East Yorkshire club under the Allam family’s divisive ownership, but this month’s much-anticipated sale to the Turkish businessman has brought renewed hope.Ilicali has thrown himself straight into life at Hull and one of his first acts was ending Grant McCann’s two-and-a-half-year spell in charge and installing ex-Rangers striker Shota Arveladze as head coach.The Georgian was unveiled on Friday alongside Ilicali, who owns production companies and TV channels...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Huddersfield Town face Stoke City in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Tony Fitzpatrick to retire as St Mirren chief executive

Tony Fitzpatrick will retire from his position as St Mirren chief executive at the end of March. The former Buddies captain and manager will continue his long association with the club – which stretches back almost half a century – in an ambassador role. Fitzpatrick, who turns 66...
SPORTS
The Independent

FA announces ‘significant increase’ in Women’s FA Cup prize money from 2022-23

The Football Association has announced there will be a “significant increase” in prize money for the Women’s FA Cup next season as Aston Villa boss Carla Ward added to Emma Hayes’ criticism of the disparity between the current figures and those for the men’s competition.The prize money for winning this season’s men’s FA Cup final is £1.8million, with £900,000 for the runners-up, while for the women’s it is £25,000 and £15,000.Hayes whose Chelsea side were the 2020-21 cup winners, was this week quoted by a number of national newspapers as saying the disparity was “completely unacceptable”, and Ward on...
SOCCER
The Independent

Brentford boss Thomas Frank fined £8,000 after red card against Wolves

Thomas Frank has accepted an £8,000 fine after his red card following Brentford’s 2-1 Premier League loss to Wolves on Saturday.The Bees boss was dismissed after final whistle by Peter Bankes after confronting the referee on the Brentford Community Stadium pitch.Frank has now accepted the FA charge of improper behaviour towards the match official due to his overzealous remonstrations.Brentford have now suffered six defeats in their last seven top-flight matches after a fine start to their maiden Premier League campaign.“Brentford FC head coach Thomas Frank has accepted a Football Association fine,” read a Brentford statement.“Thomas was charged with a breach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson’s English record, from Ashton Gate to Anfield, Wembley and Watford

Watford have appointed Roy Hodgson to his eighth managerial job in English football.The 74-year-old, already the oldest manager in Premier League history during his time with Crystal Palace has now managed 17 clubs and four national teams in a coaching career spanning 47 years and eight countries.Here, the PA news agency looks at his record in his homeland.Bristol City, 1982After beginning his managerial career in Sweden with Halmstad, Hodgson’s first job in England was a brief and unsuccessful spell at Bristol City, winning only three out of 21 games in just under four months in charge. City were relegated...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

462K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy